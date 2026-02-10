Review: COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse-Kindness Takes Center Stage

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“It’s small place on a rock in the ocean” by Claude the Mayor of Gander in Come from Away

The re-imagined production of Come From Away is now on stage at Paper Mill Playhouse through Sunday, March 1. The production, ingeniously directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds, features actors playing musical instruments live onstage. As people are looking for positivity and benevolence in our society, now is the perfect time to see this entertaining and moving show.

Come From Away has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. It was performed on the Great White Way from March of 2017 until October of 2022. The award-winning musical was both a critical and box office success.

Come from Away is set in Gander, Newfoundland and other locations. The story is based on actual events that took place on September 11, 2001 and the days that followed. After the terrorist attacks in the United States, US airspace was closed and planes were diverted to airports in Canada. Gander International Airport was the principal location. The town nearly doubled their population as they hosted almost 7,000 passengers from around the globe for five consecutive days. The Newfoundland residents offered tremendous consideration and hospitality with food, clothing, shelter, and friendship. The show depicts dynamic scenes demonstrating the camaraderie that was established along with the inevitable tension of the situation. Come From Away gives audiences a view of the finest qualities that humanity has to offer.

The stellar cast at Paper Mill Playhouse does a remarkable job of deftly assuming multiple characters as they portray the individuals whose planes have been routed to Gander and the local townspeople. The company features Jeannette Bayardelle as Beverley/Annette; Andréa Burns as Diane; John El-Jor as Kevin J./Ali; Nick Gaswirth as Oz; Lisa Howard as Beulah; Lisa Helmi Johanson as Janice; Kent M. Lewis as Nick/Doug; James Moye as Claude; Jason Tyler Smith as Bob; David Socolar as Kevin T./Garth; Erica Spyres as Bonnie; and Rema Webb as Hannah. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

The show includes fifteen musical numbers, performed to perfection by the cast and talented musicians. Unforgettable songs include the opening number, “Welcome to the Rock” by the Company; “Blankets and Bedding” by the Company; “Costume Party” by Diane, Kevin T., Kevin J., Hannah and Company; “On the Edge” by the Company; “Me and the Sky” by Beverly and the Company; “Stop the World” by Nick, Diane and Company; and “Something’s Missing” by the Company.

The Production Team has done a top job of setting the mood and developing a setting that works wonderfully for every scene. The Team includes scenic design by Nate Bertone; costume design by Michelle J. Li; lighting design by Paige Seber; sound design by Kevin Heard; and hair, wig and makeup design by Emilia Martin. Casting by Mark Brandon, CSA and Jarrett Reiche, CSA of ARC. The Production Stage Manager is Patricia L. Grabb. The musical direction is by Sam Groisser with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

The messaging of Come From Away is timely and significant. Inspired by a partnership with Pay It Forward 9/11, everyone who attends the show at the iconic Millburn theatre is invited to promote consideration and unity in their own communities by “Paying It Forward” and performing acts of kindness to strangers, and in turn asking them to do the same. With over 35,000 audience members expected during the run, the Paper Mill community hopes to inspire a ripple effect of good deeds into Millburn, New Jersey, and beyond.

We applaud Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Michael Stotts for their dedication to bring great productions to New Jersey Audiences. We look forward to the upcoming shows in the 2025-2026 Season, 1776 and West Side Story.

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, NJ. Tickets for Come From Away and the season's upcoming shows are on sale now at The Official Site of Paper Mill Playhouse and by calling (973) 376-4343, or at the Box Office. Come From Away has a run time of 100 minutes with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

