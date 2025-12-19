Photos: THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens At The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present the opening of its brand-new holiday production, There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays The Dunellen Theatre. The production runs tonight through tomorrow evening, inviting audiences to ring in the season with the warmth, nostalgia, and joy of live performance. See photos!

This original holiday celebration captures the true spirit of coming home for the holidays. Filled with cherished classics, contemporary holiday hits, and a few delightful surprises, There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays transforms The Dunellen Theatre into a winter wonderland — a perfect destination for families, friends, and theater lovers of all ages looking to share in the holiday spirit.

The cast features Avelyn Simons, Andre Williams, Dana Daddio, Eden Mendez, Eddie Noack, Elaina Rugusa, Emma Schwartz, Gabriel Argate, Gabriella Santalla, Grace Rivera, Katherine Veronica Semon, Kiley Rose Burke-Perez, Luke Basile, Miles Messier, and Richie Cardile, bringing powerhouse vocals, dynamic dancing, and heartfelt storytelling to the Dunellen stage.

This production is directed and choreographed by Adriana Negron, Coldin Grundmeyer, and Michael Restaino, with production management by Heather Welsh, technical direction by James Russo, production supervision by Dan F. Sims management and assistance by Joey Palazzo and Lauren Noack.

Performances will take place on Friday, December 19 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, December 20 at 2 PM and 7 PM. Tickets start at $35.

The Actors Studio of New Jersey is a professional theater company dedicated to cultivating bold, innovative, and meaningful theatrical experiences for local and regional audiences. Based in New Jersey, the company produces high-quality live productions, committed to artistic excellence and community engagement.

Photo credit: Shawn Salley Photography

The company of There''s No Place Like Home for the Holiday

Grace Rivera

Emma Schwartz, Eden Mendez and Richie Cardile

Kiley Rose Burke-Perez

The company

Gabriel Argate

Eden Mendez, Kiley Rose Burke-Perez, Dana Daddio and Gabriella Santalla

Elaina Ragusa

Richie Cardile

Richie Cardile

Grace Rivera

Gabriella Santalla

Emma Schwartz

Miles Messier

Emma Schwartz and Elaina Ragusa

Luke Basile

Andre Williams

Katherine Veronica Semon

Luke Basile

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.3% of votes 2. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 2.9% of votes 3. GREASE (Plays-in-the-Park) 2.9% of votes Vote Now!