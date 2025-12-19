Photos: THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens At The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

The cast features Avelyn Simons, Andre Williams, Dana Daddio, Eden Mendez, Eddie Noack, Elaina Rugusa, Emma Schwartz, and more.
The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present the opening of its brand-new holiday production, There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays The Dunellen Theatre. The production runs tonight through tomorrow evening, inviting audiences to ring in the season with the warmth, nostalgia, and joy of live performance. See photos!
This original holiday celebration captures the true spirit of coming home for the holidays. Filled with cherished classics, contemporary holiday hits, and a few delightful surprises, There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays transforms The Dunellen Theatre into a winter wonderland — a perfect destination for families, friends, and theater lovers of all ages looking to share in the holiday spirit.
The cast features Avelyn Simons, Andre Williams, Dana Daddio, Eden Mendez, Eddie Noack, Elaina Rugusa, Emma Schwartz, Gabriel Argate, Gabriella Santalla, Grace Rivera, Katherine Veronica Semon, Kiley Rose Burke-Perez, Luke Basile, Miles Messier, and Richie Cardile, bringing powerhouse vocals, dynamic dancing, and heartfelt storytelling to the Dunellen stage.
This production is directed and choreographed by Adriana Negron, Coldin Grundmeyer, and Michael Restaino, with production management by Heather Welsh, technical direction by James Russo, production supervision by Dan F. Sims management and assistance by Joey Palazzo and Lauren Noack.
Performances will take place on Friday, December 19 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, December 20 at 2 PM and 7 PM. Tickets start at $35.
The Actors Studio of New Jersey is a professional theater company dedicated to cultivating bold, innovative, and meaningful theatrical experiences for local and regional audiences. Based in New Jersey, the company produces high-quality live productions, committed to artistic excellence and community engagement.
Photo credit: Shawn Salley Photography
The company of There''s No Place Like Home for the Holiday
Grace Rivera
Emma Schwartz, Eden Mendez and Richie Cardile
Kiley Rose Burke-Perez
The company
Gabriel Argate
Eden Mendez, Kiley Rose Burke-Perez, Dana Daddio and Gabriella Santalla
Elaina Ragusa
Richie Cardile
Richie Cardile
Grace Rivera
Gabriella Santalla
Emma Schwartz
Miles Messier
Emma Schwartz and Elaina Ragusa
Luke Basile
Katherine Veronica Semon
Luke Basile
Videos