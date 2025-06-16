Review: Arthur Miller’s THE PRICE at Two River Theater is Drama at its Best

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“We invent ourselves to wipe out what we know.” by Walter in The Price

Two River Theater (TRT) is presenting a play that metro area theatergoers will not want to miss. The Price, a drama by Arthur Miller, is a compelling family story, excellently performed on the Red Bank stage. The play enjoys the expert direction by Brandon J. Dirden, who is well known to TRT audiences for his highly acclaimed work as an actor and director.

Arthur Miller, the author of Death of A Salesman, All My Sons, and The Crucible, has been celebrated for stories that portray the complicated relationships of people in everyday situations. The Price, considered Miller’s most personal play, was written in 1967 and has been seen multiple times on Broadway. It garnered two Tony Award nominations for its 1968 production.

The Price is set at the attic floor of a Manhattan brownstone in 1968. The story centers on two brothers with a strained relationship. Victor Franz is a policeman on the cusp of retirement and Walter Franz is a successful, wealthy doctor. Their late parents’ home is filled with old, yet expensive furnishings along with family memorabilia that must be cleared away before the building is to be demolished. Victor’s wife, Esther believes the contents are valuable, but the elderly antiques appraiser, Gregory Solomon, who has been hired by Victor, insists the items have little worth. Walter unexpectedly appears at the home and the conversation between the brothers becomes contentious. Uncomfortable truths surface including how Victor sacrificed a promising future in the sciences to care for their aging father, while Walter reveals his surprising lifestyle changes. The play delves into the complexities of obligation, sacrifice, financial security, guilt, and regret. The drama begs the question of whether past difficulties can be overcome sufficiently to allow for a better future.

A standing ovation for the four-person cast of The Price. They master their roles and deliver Arthur Miller’s finely crafted dialogue seamlessly. The company includes Kevin Isola as Victor Franz; Karl Kenzler as Walter Franz; Andrea Syglowski as Esther Franz; and Peter Van Wagner as Gregory Solomon.

While the subject matter is intense, there are well placed elements of humor mostly by the character of Gregory Solomon. Some of the many memorable moments include Victor and Esther taking toll of the home while waiting for Gregory Solomon; Esther and Victor discussing Victor’s potential retirement and their future; Victor demonstrating how he used to fence as a young man; Solomon struggling up the stairs to the attic; Solomon complimenting Esther’s appearance and her new suit; Victor and Solomon disagreeing over the value of the furnishings; Walter’s unexpected entrance; Solomon defending his integrity as an appraiser; Walter’s tax scheme to write off the value of the furnishings; Walter offering Victor a job; and Walter and Victor exchanging different impressions of the past.

The Creative Team has done a remarkable job of bringing The Price to the stage and setting the mood for the show. The Team includes scenic design by Neil Prince; costume design by Karen Perry; lighting design by Otto Driscoll; sound design by German Martinez; and wig, hair and make-up design by Cici Campbell. The Composer is Jason Yeager; Casting by Caparelliotis Casting/Joe Gery; Stage Manager is Megan Smith; and the Assistant Stage Manager is Celina Revollar.

The Price is a spirited examination of a family’s dynamic with its trials and tribulations. It is a thought-provoking play that should be on your June entertainment schedule. Plan an excursion to Red Bank and enjoy your trip to the theatre. We congratulate TRT’s Artistic Director, Justin Waldman and Managing Director, Nora DeVeau-Rosen on their successful 2024-2025 Season and look forward to the 2025-2026 Season ahead.

The Price is dedicated to honor the memory of the late Willie J. Dirden, the father of Brandon J. Dirden. As an actor, Willie began his career in his hometown of Houston, performing in community productions and volunteering as an acting coach. His love of the theater was well realized on his 72nd birthday when he performed alongside his son, Brandon in A Raisin in the Sun at TRT and became a member of the professional union, Actors Equity Association.

Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Tickets for The Price range from $50 to $80. The show runs approximately 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount. Senior, military, veteran, under 35, and student discounts are also available. Subscriptions for the 2025-2026 Season can now be purchased. For more information, please visit HERE and call 732.345.1400.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Reader Reviews