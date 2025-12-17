Paper Mill Playhouse Awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Grant

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paper Mill Playhouse is the recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for Celebrating America250: Arts Projects Honoring the National Garden of American Heroes. A grant of $25,000 will support the theater’s upcoming production of 1776, playing April 1-26, 2026 at Paper Mill Playhouse

NEA Senior Advisor Mary Anne Carter said, “As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the National Endowment for the Arts is honored to support communities across the country in recognizing the individuals whose contributions have defined our history. Paper Mill Playhouse’s project in Millburn, New Jersey plays a significant role in commemorating these heroes’ legacies while affirming the enduring role of the arts in shaping America’s future.”

History comes to life in 1776, the Tony winning musical that brings the story behind the creation of the Declaration of Independence to the stage with witty satire, compelling drama, and a thrilling score. With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and book by Peter Stone, 1776 follows John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and their fellow delegates as they navigate fiery debates, political tensions, and personal conflicts in their struggle to unite thirteen colonies. The production will be directed by Mark S. Hoebee and casting will be announced in Spring 2026.

The NEA was named as a key partner in President Trump’s Executive Order 13978 “Celebrating America’s Birthday,” which calls for the establishment of the Garden of Heroes. The National Endowment for the Humanities is supporting the design and creation of the statues that will make up the National Garden. The 50 NEA-supported Arts Projects Honoring the National Garden of American Heroes will honor these individuals highlighted through a variety of artistic disciplines.

