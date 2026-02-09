Cast Set For MY FAIR LADY at American Theater Group

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Theater Group (ATG) has announced the cast and creative team of its highly-anticipated production of My Fair Lady running Feb. 26-March 15, 2026, at popular NJ venues -- the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, the DMK Black Box Theater/Union Arts Center in Union and UCPAC's Hamilton Stage in Rahway.

Leading the cast is Andrew Calcote Fehrenbacher (My Fair Lady, Nat'l Tour) as Professor Higgins, Samantha Bruce (The Fantasticks, Off B'way) as Eliza Doolittle, Lawrence E. Street (Urinetown, Broadway) as Colonel Pickering, Tom Souhrada (Mary Poppins, Broadway) as Alfred Doolittle, Michelle Jennings (Jane Eyre, Off B'way) as Mrs. Higgins and Xavier Turner (Ragtime, Goodspeed) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Also appearing are ensemble members Paul Watt-Morse (Tina, Nat'l Tour), Grace McLean (Miracle on 34th St. Nat'l Tour), Kyle Kobetsky (Something Rotten!, Quisisana) and Jaid Green (Jesus Christ Superstar, Asolo Rep) who also serves as Assistant Choreographer/Dance Captain. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady was the recipient of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The classic 1956 musical, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, features an unforgettable score including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.” It will be directed by ATG's Producing Artistic Director James Vagias, with choreography by Victoria Casillo and Musical Direction by Amanda Dee. Griffin O'Connor is Production Stage Manager, Max Evans is Assistant Stage Manager, Cat Murphy serves as Production Manager, Bethanie Wampol Watson is Scenic Designer, Alison Merrick is Props Designer, Douglas Macur is Lighting and Projection Designer, Isabella Rossi is Costume Designer, Ben Merrick is Technical Director, Travis Wright is Sound Designer, Levi Morici is Assistant Lighting Designer, Sarah Norton is Hair and Wig Designer and Madeline Leong is Wardrobe Supervisor.

Ticket prices range from $50-65 and are available at americantheatergroup.org. My Fair Lady is presented by arrangement through Music Theatre International. https://www.mtishows.com/

My Fair Lady will conclude ATG's 2025-26 main stage season. Additional upcoming events include:

An “encore” presentation of Peter Filichia and Friends: Broadway Tales & Tunes at NY's 54 Below on March 2nd

A fundraising Gala on April 26th

A presentation of a new work in development -- The Unwitting Magician -- in May

Juneteenth celebrations.

The Sieminski Theater is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, NJ. This beautiful, 257-seat state-of-the-art theater boasts an innovative design that exudes professionalism while maintaining an intimate ambiance. Performances of My Fair Lady will be Thurs. Feb. 26th through Sun. March 1st. Tickets are available at www.sieminskitheater.org.

The state-of-the-art Union Arts Center is located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, with its primary entrance on Morris Avenue. The Arts Center includes the DMK Black Box Theater, the Union Art Gallery curated by Les Malamut, Union TV and podcast studios, classrooms, and The Center Café. My Fair Lady performances are Thurs. March 5th through Sun. March 8th. Please visit https://www.uniontownship.com for more information.

Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) is a non-profit organization offering quality programming and performances that strive to be educational, affordable, and enrich the arts within our diverse communities. UCPAC features two venues, the Main Stage, built in 1928, and the Hamilton Stage, a recently renovated intimate 199-seat theater built by the City of Rahway Redevelopment Agency, and located at 360 Hamilton Street. My Fair Lady performances will be Fri. March 13th through Sun. March 15th. Tickets are available at ucpac.org.

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American Playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. It also provides quality arts-in-education initiatives, including its New Works/New Voices playwriting program for high school students and its PlayLab program for BIPOC and queer playwrights. The company is currently in residence at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ, the DMK Theater at the Union Arts Center in Union, NJ and UCPAC's Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ.