New Jersey Theatre Alliance Reveals Fellows for 2026 Career Accelerator Program

New Jersey Theatre Alliance has revealed the selection of three exceptional emerging professionals for the 2026 Career Accelerator Program, a six-month paid fellowship designed to cultivate the next generation of theatre leaders.

This year's fellows—Khamille Blackman of Fort Lee, NJ; Naia Edmonds of Bound Brook, NJ; and Imani Nyame of East Orange, NJ—were chosen from a highly competitive pool of more than 30 applicants. Through the program, they will gain hands-on experience via three two-month placements, rotating between professional theatres and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. The fellowship provides practical training in theatre administration and management, professional development seminars, and mentorship, ensuring fellows develop the skills necessary for long-term success in the industry.

“At New Jersey Theatre Alliance, we recognize the importance of opening doors for emerging professionals from historically underrepresented communities,” said John McEwen, Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance. “The Career Accelerator Program is not just about building résumés—it's about fostering future leaders who will shape the landscape of theatre. We are honored to support these talented individuals on their journeys.”

As a mentor for the Fellows, and the Manager of Programs and Services at The Alliance, Daria M. Sullivan explains her enthusiasm for the program:

“This initiative is one of my favorites to support. The magic is that it elevates and educates all involved — the fellows, the theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. We are all working to create a more equitable field and the Career Accelerator Program is evidence of that. I am honored to connect with these incredible fellows and I'm thrilled to see where all their talents and strengths lead. Any organization is lucky to have them onboard, us included.”

The 2026 Career Accelerator Fellows

Khamille Blackman (she/they)

Hometown: Fort Lee, NJ (recently moved from Maywood, NJ)

Khamille Blackman is a multidisciplinary theatre artist with a passion for directing, dramaturgy, and cultural access. Khamille entered the industry as a Black performer hoping to incite change through entertainment, but along the way discovered many areas of theatre that lacked the representation she hoped to see.

She believes everyone should have access to the arts regardless of cultural background. As a New Jersey-based theatre artist, she recognized a gap between communities of color and access to the arts, and she hopes to help build a future where Black women are at the forefront of the theatre industry.

Khamille graduated Magna Cum Laude from Montclair State University with a B.A. in Theatre Studies and a minor in African American Studies. Her recent directing credits include The Healers (2026) at the NYC Theatre Festival and Reflections (2025). She is also working to advance social justice and representation in theatre by co-founding the Black-operated multimedia theatre company Verve Production Co.

“Being a part of the Career Accelerator Fellowship Program has been a goal of mine for quite some time now! This program offers so many opportunities to emerging theatre professionals, especially those who feel underrepresented in the industry. I believe that anyone who has passion, determination, and integrity for theatre should find a way to collaborate with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

Working in my first placement at the New Jersey Theatre Alliance has taught me so much. Under the guidance of many knowledgeable, experienced theatre professionals, I've been able to learn about theatre administration in ways I hadn't before. This program has not only offered me insight into the theatre administration world, but has also enlightened me to the many things I am capable of doing. I believe wholeheartedly that the Career Accelerator Program promotes the strength and capability that many underrepresented theatre makers bring to the field, amplifying their voices and empowering them to lead with confidence, innovation, and impact.”

Naia Edmonds (they/she)

Hometown: Bound Brook, NJ

Naia Edmonds is proud to be part of the 2026 Class of Career Accelerator Fellows at New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

A lifelong New Jerseyan, Naia was born in Hackensack, raised in Piscataway, and now resides in Bound Brook, with family in Englewood and Teaneck.

Naia earned a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from Rutgers University–New Brunswick, with minors in Psychology and Dance. During their time at Rutgers, they served as Artistic Director of The Livingston Theatre Company and directed multiple productions, most notably a 2023 production of Hair. They have also assistant-directed numerous collegiate works.

Beyond directing, Naia is an actor for both stage and screen. Favorite stage credits include Joanne (Company), Charity (Sweet Charity), and Martha (Spring Awakening). In their spare time, Naia enjoys Sondheim musicals, playing Sudoku, and watching women's basketball.

“Originally, the Career Accelerator Program piqued my interest in wanting to explore arts administration in the professional theatre world versus the student-run environment where I gained my initial arts leadership exposure. Now, as a 2026 Fellow, my biggest highlight of the program by far has been the people. From Daria, Erica, Imani, and Khamille to the entire McCarter staff, it's been a privilege to meet everyone and learn about their unique career trajectories.

Everyone is welcoming and eager to share their knowledge, which has allowed me to experiment and become familiar with platforms such as Google Workplace, Outlook, ArtsVision, Tessitura, and Airtable. Thanks to Courtney, Donya, and McCarter's encouragement and collaboration, I've been assigned projects ranging from daily operations to season planning to overseeing auditions. Although I will miss the McCarter staff, I am thrilled to meet everyone at my second placement, Jersey City Theater Center, in March. If you're based in New Jersey, interested in advancing your theatre career, and looking for a program tailored to fit you as an artist, I highly recommend applying for the Career Accelerator Program!”

Imani Nyame (she/her)

Hometown: East Orange, NJ

Imani Nyame is a multifaceted theatre professional whose lifelong journey through performing arts schools—from grade school through earning her B.A. in Theatre Arts from Howard University—has shaped her deep appreciation for storytelling and the human experience.

She has worked across film, live events, and theatre. Her credits include stage managing repertory productions such as The Till Trilogy at Mosaic Theater in Washington, D.C.; serving as a directing apprentice with Building the Change, shadowing the production team of the Les Misérables North American tour; and working with Nouveau Productions as Assistant Stage Manager for PBS's Black on Broadway concerts.

Driven and curious, Imani is dedicated to cultivating spaces where theatre connects, uplifts, and brings people together. She looks forward to furthering that mission as a Career Accelerator Fellow.

“It's been incredibly enriching and affirming to be part of an experience where the people you meet genuinely care and make the effort to help you bridge the gaps. I have been learning by doing, which is arguably one of the best ways to learn. I am currently experiencing what it means to produce a festival promoting new works with Vanguard Theater, and I look forward to all that's to come. The NJTA Career Accelerators Fellowship has proven itself to be accessible, full of invaluable wisdom and experience, as well as relationships you hope to carry forward into future collaborations.”

The program runs from January through June 2026. Fellows receive paid work experience, travel and living stipends, and direct mentorship from industry professionals—reinforcing the Alliance's commitment to building a more sustainable and equitable theatre industry.

For more information about the Career Accelerator Program and other initiatives by New Jersey Theatre Alliance, visit www.njtheatrealliance.org.

The Career Accelerator Program is supported in part by RSI Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund at the Community Foundation of New Jersey; New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance; The F.M. Kirby Foundation; and an anonymous donor.