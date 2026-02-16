Cast Set for 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL at Algonquin Arts Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Algonquin Arts Theatre will present 9 to 5: The Musical, running March 20 through March 29. Based on the iconic film and featuring an unforgettable score by the legendary Dolly Parton, this high-energy comedy follows three bold women as they team up to turn the tables on their tyrannical boss



Leading the production are Emily Bodkin as Violet, Bridget Lynch as Judy, and Ava Rose Dressendofer as Doralee, alongside Jeff Bodnar as Franklin Hart, Cindy Chait as Roz Keith, Brendan Flanagan as Joe, Matthew Paul Johnson as Dwayne, Boden DeVivo as Josh, Caitlin Sing as Missy, Daniela Julian as Maria, Philip Hickey as Dick / Detective / Rodeo Announcer, Lauren Friedman as Kathy, Jennifer Shrestha as Margaret, and John B. Gekle, Jr. as Tinsworthy.

The ensemble includes Sarah Blasenheim, James Chianese, Josh Ferro, Craig Fitzgerald, Kelly Fitzgerald, Jack Glassman, Kyra Griggs, Julia Lupi, Joseph Roach (Dance Captain), Andrew Vielma-Hall, and Jessica Vincello.

