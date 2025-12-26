Works & Process Residencies to Present ARTYARD: New Jersey Ballet: Wings Of Desire By Roderick George

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join in for a culmination of New Jersey Ballet's week-long Works & Process creative residency at ArtYard. Company favorites will be performed and see an inside look at the creative process of choreographer Roderick George's newest work Wings of Desire, commissioned by New Jersey Ballet, ArtYard, and Works & Process, before it is performed at Guggenheim New York on January 10 and New Jersey Center for the Performing Arts on April 24 and 25.

Inspired by classical ballets like Giselle, Romeo and Juliet, and La Bayadère, Wings of Desire explores themes of relationships, sensuality, morality, and the human gaze, and the idea that the most iconic love stories are intertwined with loss - characters who surrender to love only to face death.

At its core, it's a raw and emotionally charged ballet that confronts the passage of time and our resistance to accepting fate from the moment we begin to breathe. And just as we gain breath, we will one day lose it. Set to an original score that bridges past and future musical traditions, this work celebrates freedom, connection, and the extraordinary artistry of the dancers of New Jersey Ballet.

