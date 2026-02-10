CARMINE'S Celebrates Galentine's Gatherings through March

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carmine’s, a favorite Italian restaurant with two New York City locations, is running a fun special now through the end of March. #GirlDinnerSZN is officially here and all those who look forward to a Galentine’s get together should take advantage of the opportunity to snack, sip, and catch up with friends. Carmine’s is diving in head first this year with a playful, very New York take on the viral “Girl Dinner” trend. At Carmine’s, Girl Dinner comes with pasta and a martini.

Available now through the end of March, “The OGD” Original Girl Dinner is designed for Galentine’s plans, casual bar hangs, and girl group get-togethers for those who enjoy casual dining at the bar. For $28.95 per person, guests get Caesar Salad, Fried Zucchini, and their choice of a Dirty Martini or Carmine’s Espresso Martini, with an optional Penne Vodka add-on ($9.95) for those who want to go all in.

To learn more about Carmine's, their locations, menus, and hours of operation, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmine's