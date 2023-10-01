AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary This Month

The anniversary performance will be held on Monday, October 23rd.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

Stephen DeAngelis will continue his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, October 23rd at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 168th edition are Aaron Alcaraz (Understudy for the role of Marcos, Ninoy Aquino and DJ in Here Lies Love); Sam Hartley (Standby for the role of Doug in Gutenberg! The Musical!); Chibueze Ihuoma (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown);  Savy Jackson (Alternate for the role of Cinderella in Bad Cinderella), Nya (Understudy for the roles of The Iceberg and Molly Brown in Titanique! The Musical)' JJ Niemann (Understudy for the roles of Marty McFly and George McFly in Back To the Future: The Musical); Matt Raffy (Understudy for the role of May in & Juliet), Kayleen Seidl (Understudy for the role of Mary in Harmony) and Cassidy Stoner (Understudy for the role of Jasmine in Aladdin). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg..

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of  1205 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5812 roles in 639 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Florrie Bagel, Caleb Barnett, Emily Bautista, Jeannette BayardelleJulie BenkoHeidi BlickenstaffKorie Lee Blossey, Ben BogenFelicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman,  Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Todd Buonopane, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico,  James CaverlyDarlesia Cearcy, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Holli Conway, Lorna CourtneyBen Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee DanielsCharity Angel Dawson,  Ariana DeBoseJoshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Jordan Dobson, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean FordJasmine ForsbergAlyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie FunkeJared GertnerChristian Mark Gibbs, Montego Glover, Lana GordonAlan H. Green, Jonathan GroffBecky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno HallJoshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan HiltyKeirsten Hodgens, Jim Hogan, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Rodney Ingram, Troy Iwata, Arica Jackson, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Jamie Jackson, Morgan James, Jimmie ‘JJ' Jeter,  Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam KaplanKendra Kassebaum, Tari Kelly, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober,  Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Traci Elaine Lee, Valisea LeKae, Kristina Leopold, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad LewisMateo Lizcano, Joseph LondonMichael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison LuffJaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Nick Martinez, Ginna Claire MasonKyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Michael McGowan, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy MompointBetsy MorganAbby MuellerLinda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Vanessa A, Myers, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion NicholasDesi Oakley, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Sarita Amani Nash, Sayo OniKyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten,  Kayla Pecchioni, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Larkin Reilly, Jelani Remy, Mikayla Renfrow, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina SajousLianah Sta. Ana, Paul SchoefflerAyla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott,  Vanessa Sears, Allison Semmes, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie SinkAntonique Smith, Alexandra SochaKEVIN SPIRTASEdward StaudenmayerJenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis StoweEric LaJuan SummersTalia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley SwindalLily TamburoJulius Thomas III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer,  Frank ViverosDonna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica VoskKathy VoytkoDanielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Ktistina Walz, Elena WangRachel Webb, Rema Webb, Morgan WeedDeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Christian Dante White, Diamond Essence White, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow WilsonSidney Nicole Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at the link below. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42




