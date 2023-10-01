AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary This Month

Stephen DeAngelis will continue his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, October 23rd at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 168th edition are Aaron Alcaraz (Understudy for the role of Marcos, Ninoy Aquino and DJ in Here Lies Love); Sam Hartley (Standby for the role of Doug in Gutenberg! The Musical!); Chibueze Ihuoma (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown); Savy Jackson (Alternate for the role of Cinderella in Bad Cinderella), Nya (Understudy for the roles of The Iceberg and Molly Brown in Titanique! The Musical)' JJ Niemann (Understudy for the roles of Marty McFly and George McFly in Back To the Future: The Musical); Matt Raffy (Understudy for the role of May in & Juliet), Kayleen Seidl (Understudy for the role of Mary in Harmony) and Cassidy Stoner (Understudy for the role of Jasmine in Aladdin). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg..

