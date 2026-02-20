THE WIZARD AND I: LIZ CALLAWAY SINGS STEPHEN SCHWARTZ to be Released in March

Working Girl Records will release “The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz,” which will be available digitally on all platforms and at Amazon on March 20, 2026.

Physical CDs, including signed copies, are available for pre-order now at lizcallaway.com, with pre-orders shipping the week of March 9.

Following up her Grammy-nominated album “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Emmy winner and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her full attention to songwriter Stephen Schwartz with her brand-new album, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career spanning nearly 60 years and in every form of media, as well as an original song Schwartz wrote especially for her, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award- and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight. The live album was recorded over two sold-out nights at the fabled nightclub 54 Below in New York City.

“The Wizard and I” features musical direction and arrangements by longtime collaborator and pianist Alex Rybeck. Also featured on the album are Ritt Henn on bass, Ron Tierno on drums, and Ethan Carlson and Cole Wachman on backup vocals. The album is produced by Emmy Award-winner Michael J. Moritz Jr. and Liz Callaway.

About the album, Stephen Schwartz says, “After many years of our happily working together as friends, colleagues and even tennis partners, Liz has chosen to record a whole album of my songs. Of course I am honored and thrilled—but then, what lucky songwriter wouldn’t be?”

To celebrate the release of the album, Liz will return to 54 Below with three encore performances of “The Wizard and I” on March 18, 20, and 21 at 7pm. She will also encore her celebrated show “To Steve With Love” on Sondheim’s birthday, March 22 at 7pm. Tickets, including livestreams, are available at https://54below.org/artists/liz-callaway/

. Her full touring schedule can be found on her website.

TRACK LISTING:

1. The Spark of Creation

2. Intro: Welcome / Pippin

3. Corner of the Sky

4. Lion Tamer

5. Intro: My 1980 Variety Review

6. West End Avenue

7. Intro: Godspell

8. Bless the Lord

9. Intro: A Song That Gives Me Hope

10. Beautiful City

11. I’m Not That Girl

12. Intro: My First Time Meeting Stephen

13: Demo: Just Around the Riverbend (excerpt)

14. The Wizard and I

15. Intro: Tennis (and an Original Song!)

16. Fearless

17. Cold Enough to Snow

18. Intro: Animated Movie Songs

19. Out There

20. Pippin Finale / With You

21. Intro: We Didn’t Have Time for All of Them

22. Stephen Schwartz Hit Medley

23. Intro: My Favorite Song

24. Meadowlark

25. For Good