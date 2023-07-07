AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42

The next show is on Monday, July 24th  at The Green Room 42.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Shaun Cassidy's THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY at 54 Below Magic Indeed Photo 1 Shaun Cassidy's 54 Below Show Right And Proper MAGIC
Photos: Patti Bottino-Bravo's ACT 3 Packs The Laurie Beechman Theatre Photo 2 Patti Bottino-Bravo Has A Great ACT 3
Photo Flash: The Function Had A Function For Our Newly Created Holiday with THE FUNCTION: Photo 3 Photo Flash: The Function Had A Function For Our Newly Created Holiday with THE FUNCTION: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION At The Green Room 42
Photos: TONYA PINKINS at The Glade at Little Island Photo 4 Tonya Pinkins Plays Little Island

AT THIS PERFORMANCE…  returns to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from  Shucked, Six The Musical, Once Upon A One More Time, The Book Of Mormon, Camelot, Parade; Aladdin, A Doll's House, and Flying Over Sunset.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, July 24th  at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 165th edition are Miki Abraham (Understudy for the role of Lulu in Shucked), Carey Rebecca Brown  (Understudy for the roles of Kristine Linde, Nora Helmer, Anne-Marie in  A Doll's House revival XIII), Tanner Callicutt (Understudy for the roles of Britt Craig, Frankie Epps, Officer  Ivy, Mr. Turner and Young Soldier in Parade), Daniel Fetter (Understudy for the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon); Danny Gardner (Understudy for the role of Cary Grant in Flying Over Sunset) Holly Gould (Understudy for the role of Mordred in Camelot); Kristina Leopold (Alternate for the roles of Catherine of Aragon, Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr  in Six The Musical), Salisha Thomas (Understudy for the roles of Cinderella, Betany, Goldilocks and Snow White in Once Upon a One More Time), and David Wright Jr.(Understudy for the role of Aladdin in Aladdin). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg..

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of  1182 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5714 roles in 633 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Major Attaway, Florrie Bagel, Emily Bautista, Jeannette BayardelleJulie BenkoHeidi BlickenstaffKorie Lee Blossey, Ben BogenFelicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman,  Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Todd Buonopane, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico,  James CaverlyDarlesia Cearcy, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Holli Conway, Lorna CourtneyBen Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee DanielsCharity Angel Dawson,  Ariana DeBoseJoshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Jordan Dobson, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean FordJasmine ForsbergAlyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie FunkeJared GertnerMontego Glover, Lana GordonAlan H. Green, Jonathan GroffBecky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno HallJoshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan HiltyKeirsten Hodgens, Jim Hogan, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Rodney Ingram, Troy Iwata, Arica Jackson, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Jamie Jackson, Morgan James, Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter,  Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam KaplanKendra Kassebaum, Tari Kelly, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober,  Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad LewisMateo Lizcano, Joseph LondonMichael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Ginna Claire MasonKyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Michael McGowan, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy MompointBetsy MorganAbby MuellerLinda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Vanessa A, Myers, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion NicholasDesi Oakley, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Sayo OniKyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten,  Kayla Pecchioni, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Mikayla Renfrow, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina SajousLianah Sta. Ana, Paul SchoefflerAyla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott,  Vanessa Sears, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie SinkAntonique Smith, Alexandra SochaKEVIN SPIRTASEdward StaudenmayerJenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis StoweEric LaJuan SummersTalia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley SwindalLily TamburoJulius Thomas III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer,  Frank ViverosDonna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica VoskKathy VoytkoDanielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Elena WangRachel Webb, Rema Webb, Morgan WeedDeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Christian Dante White, Diamond Essence White, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow WilsonSidney Nicole Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
New York Debut of Alex Mendham and His New Yorkers to be Presented at Chelsea Table + Stag Photo
New York Debut of Alex Mendham and His New Yorkers to be Presented at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the New York debut of Alex Mendham and His New Yorkers, the vibrant 11-piece jazz orchestra featuring vocalist Allison Young (Postmodern Jukebox), on Saturday, July 22 at 7:00 PM.

2
Astrid Van Wieren and Rob Kempson Star In The Way Back To Thursday: In Concert at 54 Below Photo
Astrid Van Wieren and Rob Kempson Star In 'The Way Back To Thursday: In Concert' at 54 Below

Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away) and Rob Kempson (Composer & Lyricist) will star in the New York premiere of new musical The Way Back to Thursday on September 12, 2023 at 9:30PM, at 54 Below.

3
MOIPEI Brings SING SING SING! to 54 Below This Month Photo
MOIPEI Brings SING SING SING! to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents MOIPEI in SING SING SING! on July 10, 2023 at 7pm. This concert was commissioned by the Kennedy Center to close their 2023 RiverRun Festival and performed to standing ovations in this past April.

4
SOME LIKE IT HOTs Raena White To Make Solo Debut At Joes Pub Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Raena White To Make Solo Debut At Joe's Pub

After many years of performing in music venues around New York City with such composers as Pasek & Paul, Lyons & Pakchar, Shaiman & Wittman; Raena White will make her long awaited solo debut on August 14, 2023, at 9:30pm at the famed Joe's Pub.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Video
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You