Review: Sarah Carson Celebrates Her Welsh Heritage In A WELCOME IN THE HILLSIDE at Don't Tell Mama

Bathed in warm light, Sarah Carson took the stage at the Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama on Tuesday, February 24 at 7 pm with a quiet confidence that instantly commanded the room. Opening her new show, A Welcome In the Hillside, with a Welsh hymn, Carson made her intentions clear: this was to be a love letter to heritage, to history, and to a land affectionately known as “the land of song.”

From her first crystalline note, Carson’s crisp delivery and innate storytelling ability captivated the supportive audience. Though born in England, Carson has long felt the pull of her Welsh ancestry and she wove that duality into the fabric of the evening. Following the hymn came the aptly named, “My Love Letter to Wales,” an earnest and heartfelt song that set the tone for the journey ahead. Carson’s clever wit shone brightly in a reimagined take on “Never Call a Welshman English” by Gilbert and Sullivan, for which she penned updated lyrics. The result was a charming and sharply delivered number that showcased her expressive theatricality and comedic timing. It was one of several moments where her personality sparkled as vividly as her soprano.

Under the crafty direction of Lennie Watts and the effervescent musical direction of Tracy Stark (who also provided delightful backup vocals) the evening unfolded seamlessly. Projections of Welsh landscapes, historical imagery, and treasured family photographs illuminated the back wall, offering the audience not only insight into Carson’s lineage but also Welsh history and culture. Even those unfamiliar with Wales left with a deeper appreciation of its resilience and artistic richness.

One of the evening’s most inventive highlights was a mashup of “Heigh Ho” with "Diamonds Are Forever", cheekily underscoring Wales’ mining heritage. Persistent echoes of “Dig” paired with effective lighting created an atmospheric and theatrical moment that resonated both playfully and poignantly. Carson continued to surprise with a bold reinterpretation of Sir Tom Jones' "Delilah", cleverly retitled “Owain Glyndŵr.” With prop sword in hand, she transformed the familiar hit into a rousing tribute to the legendary soldier who led the Welsh revolt against England.

Perhaps most unexpectedly enchanting was her treatment of "Rhiannon", originally performed by Stevie Nicks (herself of Welsh heritage). Here Carson revealed velvety, mellifluous tones that offered a striking contrast to the delightful soprano for which she is known. It was a rich, grounded sound this reviewer hopes to hear explored again.

The evening was not without its shadows. Learning of her great-grandfather who went missing during the war, presumed dead, brought a palpable hush to the room. A dark, emotionally resonant interpretation of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" further deepened the mood, as Carson recounted a mining tragedy from Wales’ past. The performance was haunting and moving, a testament to her ability to balance theatrical flair with genuine emotional weight.

At its heart, A Welcome In the Hillside is about celebrating one's heritage, while also touching on having one’s heart tethered to both ancestral and adopted homes. By evening’s end, the audience had been transported across hillsides and through generations. With thoughtful direction, vibrant musical collaboration, and Carson’s luminous storytelling at its core, the night celebrated not only Welsh heritage but the enduring strength of family ties. It was nostalgic, educational, and thoroughly heartfelt. Brava!

