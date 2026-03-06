Listen: Charles Busch and Travis Moser Release New Album 'Mixtape'

Theater artist Charles Busch and cabaret artist Travis Moser have teamed up to release their new album, "Mixtape," based on the live show of the same name. The album was recorded at NYC's Laurie Beechman Theatre and features an eclectic mix of songs from Taylor Swift's "Elizabeth Taylor" to Irving Berlin's "What'll I Do?"

The recording also features stories from Charles Busch's storied career on stage and screen. The genesis for the show, and now album, came from Moser's love of mixtapes he would share with friends as a child, as well as the genre-bending cabaret shows and albums from such performers as Justin Vivian Bond, Mabel Mercer, Julie Wilson and Betty Buckley.

Joining Travis and Charles is Drew Wutke, most recently seen in André De Shields Tartuffe, as Music Director and Accompanist. The album was mixed and mastered at The Smooth Spot Recording Studio in NYC and is distributed by Verve Records.

"Mixtape" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and all music platforms. Listen to it below and check out photos from the live show here.

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis previously played sold-out engagements and guest appearances at City Winery NYC/Philadelphia/Pittsburgh/Boston, Feinstein's/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in NYC and across the country.

His most recent solo EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). All of his recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon.com and everywhere music is streamed/sold.

Charles Busch is the author of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play, and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, one of the longest-running plays in Off-Broadway history. Mr. Busch is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Obie Award and in 2024, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. As a cabaret entertainer, he is a two-time Manhattan Cabaret Award winner, a Bistro Award honoree and has appeared in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, London and Paris.