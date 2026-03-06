Video: First Look At BURNOUT PARADISE Off-Broadway

The new Off-Broadway production Burnout Paradise officially opened Thursday, March 5 at the Astor Place Theatre. Watch highlights from the show in a newly released video!

Created by the award-winning Australian collective Pony Cam, the one-hour performance blends physical endurance, comedy, and live theatrical challenge.

Read reviews for the production.

Opening night drew a number of familiar faces, including viral performers Bryan The Diamond, Oliver Richman, and JJ Niemann, along with Broadway figures Scott Shepherd, Andy Karl, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O'Keefe, and Solea Pfeiffer.

The production centers on five performers attempting to complete a list of escalating tasks while running on four treadmills. Throughout the hour-long performance, the cast must tackle assignments ranging from cooking a three-course meal to completing a grant application before time runs out.

If the performers fail to complete their list within the allotted time, audience members are offered their money back.

The cast includes Pony Cam members Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub, and Hugo Williams. Carl Bryant and Chan Lin serve as understudies.

The production is now running at the Astor Place Theatre.