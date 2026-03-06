40 SHADES OF GREEN Expands Line-Up for St. Patrick's Day Marathon at New York Irish Center

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The globe-trotting Irish trio The Celtic Tenors; the acclaimed Irish folk singer Emer Dunne; Broadway and Riverdance veteran Jason E. Bernard; the New York and Nashville-based Irish-country cross-over star Cathy Maguire; actress Heather Patterson King, and the New York-based trad favorite Peter Maguire have just been added to the jam-packed “40 Shades of Green” line-up on St Patrick's Day.

For the fifth year in a row, the NY Irish Center in Long Island City hosts its wildly popular, six-hour cultural marathon welcoming a cavalcade of entertainers and luminaries from across the region and visiting from Ireland.

Chosen four years in a row by Time Out NY as one of the Top St Paddy's Day activities in New York, “40 Shades of Green” has emerged as the go-to post-parade activity. Running from 3pm to 9pm, and with a single all-day ticket price of just $40, “40 Shades of Green” takes place in NYIC's storefront theater, The Reilly Room, with a rotating series of emcees introducing each performer and special guest.

The list of previously announced performers includes: Donie Carroll and Mo O'Connor; Bronagh and Bob Batch; Tim Connell; Mary Courtney; Darrah Carr Dancers; Mollie Downes; Colin Harte; JiGGiG; Ceredwin McCooey, John McDermott; Trisha McManus & the McManus School of Irish Dance; and the sean-nós singing sensation Madelyn Monaghan.

Also taking the stage (and not previously announced) will be Colm Reilly, Sister Máire Close of Red Hook, and the French singer Grace Lill, with Will Ruff and Gabe Lavin.

“40 Shades of Green” is generously sponsored by lead sponsors Tourism Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland, as well as the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs; the New York State Council on the Arts; the Irish Government – Emigrant Support Programme, and the Office of the Queens Borough President.

Tickets are selling fast at www.NewYorkIrishCenter.org Individual tickets are $40, with admission good for the entire 6-hour period. Children under 12 are admitted for free. The center's downstairs lounge is also open during the day.

The New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, is just seven minutes, and one stop, on the 7 train from Grand Central Station. For more info and queries call 718-482-0909 or e-mail info@NewYorkIrishCenter.org

A hub for culture and community enrichment serving diverse constituencies in the heart of bustling Long Island City, the NY Irish Center produces and presents more than a 100 events during the course of the fall-to-summer season. Now in its 21st year, the NY Irish will caps its current season with another one of its signature marathon events, the Queens Irish Heritage Festival, on Sunday June 14 from 4pm to 9pm at Culture Lab LIC.