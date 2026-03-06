Review: Venus Cuffs' STRANGE FRUIT Ripens at Joe's Pub

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On February 26, closing out Black History Month, I came to Joe's Pub for Strange Fruit — produced and directed by Venus Cuffs — to listen and be educated. Showing up, paying attention, and letting art bridge the distance of experience is one of the most honest forms of solidarity I know. As someone within the BIPOC community who doesn't share the Black experience, I am grateful for evenings like this one, and for artists who trust that the room can hold what they're carrying.

Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" — recorded in 1939, and named Time magazine's song of the century in 1999 — is a haunting anti-lynching protest song whose title is a euphemism for the bodies of Black Americans hanging from trees. After Holiday refused to stop performing the song at the request of racist federal authorities, the government framed her, sent her to prison, and had her cabaret license stripped upon her release, essentially ending her nightclub career. Venus Cuffs’ Strange Fruit takes that original act of protest and asks what it means to carry it forward, as an act of resilience, remembrance, and resistance in today's climate.

The evening opened with Miguel Ángel Vásquez performing the Black National Anthem a cappella. "Lift Every Voice and Sing" was written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900, first performed by a choir of 500 schoolchildren in Jacksonville, Florida, and later adopted as the rallying hymn of the Civil Rights Movement. Most renditions only make it through the first verse. Vásquez sang all three, with the hopeful ascent of the first, the grief-soaked reckoning of the second ("We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered"), and the reverent, at times whispered prayer of the third. The hymn moves between history, proclamation, and vision for the future, and Vásquez made the audience feel each of those registers distinctly. When he reached "Yet with a steady beat," he began snapping his fingers and the audience instinctively joined in with clapping, keeping time together, as if moving forward in collective step. He closed on an extended, soaring high note with his fist raised. The room held its breath, then broke into thunderous applause.

LeChell Rush — poet, photographer, and social justice advocate, four-time Womxn of the World Poetry Slam finalist, and founder of the SMOKE Slam Poetry Collective — followed with an original spoken word piece. She recast the metaphor as "This American Pie — this devilish delicacy made of bobbing apples left at sea and fallen fruit gunned down in the streets," stretching the image across centuries of American history: from the Middle Passage to Ferguson, from slave pens to the prison industrial complex. The poem's rhetorical engine is a repeated question — "What is more American than that?" — delivered with escalating precision as Rush named Trey Reed, Rikers Island, and Harris County Prison. Then, refusing to end in despair, she pivoted into incandescent defiance: "But if the apple does not fall far from the tree, are we not the seeds? Are we not the memories of the trees that would not die?"

Venus Cuffs followed with a performance art sequence that made the show cohere. Performing to a powerful femme voice singing the national anthem, and a projected American flag almost filling the screen behind her, Venus let the flag she was carrying drop to the floor with a thud. Then she began pulling a seemingly endless red ribbon from her chest, like blood drawn from the heart. She wrapped it around her neck with a tormented expression. Then she retrieved the flag, gathered it up, tied the ribbon around it, and held it aloft by the ribbon.

Alexandra Nikolchev, an Emmy- and Peabody-winning documentary filmmaker, contributed a short film weaving archival photographs of lynchings with footage from January 6 and present-day interviews with Black Americans who assert that lynching never truly stopped. The film collapsed the distance between then and now. A Black DC police officer's testimony about the hate speech directed at him during the insurrection, delivered in a measured voice that made it harder, not easier, to hear, was particularly devastating.

Haitian artist Fabricio Seraphin's dance performance was perhaps the most viscerally affecting piece of the evening. Lit in a single beam, he began crouching, contorted, as if his body were already being acted upon by invisible forces. When the lyrics reached "for the rain to gather," he shook like a battered leaf. When they arrived at "for the tree to drop," his body lowered toward the floor. To watch a human embody the titular Strange Fruit is to have no comfortable distance from the imagery. There was no looking away, and no forgetting afterward.

OlaRonke Akinmowo, founder of The Free Black Women's Library — a collection of over 5,000 books by Black women and nonbinary writers, housed permanently in Bedford-Stuyvesant — read Assata Shakur's poem "Leftovers — What is Left" with a calm, grounded delivery. The poem, which appears in Shakur's autobiography written from exile in Cuba, is a meditation on survival in the face of extreme deprivation, written after Shakur had spent a month in solitary confinement following the birth of her child. Its structure is a relentless litany: "After the bears and the gates / and the degradation, / What is left? After the lock ins and the lock outs / and the lock ups, / What is left?" — each stanza adding another layer of institutional violence until the question feels almost unanswerable. And then, quietly, it is answered: "Love is my sword / and truth is my compass."

In her closing remarks, Venus revealed that every member of the cast identifies as LGBTQIA+ — her deliberate choice to honor the Black queer community so often erased from Black History Month. She spoke plainly about discomfort, about the importance of using art to initiate conversations that too many people are still avoiding.

Holiday used to perform "Strange Fruit" last, in a darkened room, with a single spotlight on her face. When the song was over, she would leave the stage without a word, letting the silence do its work. The white audiences, often, didn't know whether to clap. Venus Cuffs has built a show that produces a version of that same silence — not the silence of discomfort alone, but of something being understood. What will we do with it?

