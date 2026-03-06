Paulo Szot, Kate Baldwin and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Paulo Szot, Kate Baldwin and many more. See the full lineup here!

PAULO SZOT – MARCH 9 & APRIL 5 AT 7PM

Tony Award winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54 Below with a brand new show! After originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet and a showstopping turn as Hades in Hadestown, Paulo returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

This “Enchanted Evening” will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond!

Brazilian opera baritone Paulo Szot is a Broadway star, having made a sensational debut in 2008 as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific. For his performance he was showered with awards, among them the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, the Theatre World Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor, and the Tony Award® for Best Actor in a Musical. Since then, he has starred on Broadway in Chicago, & Juliet, and Hadestown.

Paulo Szot made his professional operatic debut in São Paulo in 1997 as Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and in 2000 won Brazil’s Prêmio Carlos Gomes for Best Vocal Performance. Since then Paulo has sung thirty roles in sixty productions, mostly in South America and Europe. In 2006 he starred in New York City Opera productions of Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, Bizet’s Carmen, and Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro. Paulo Szot is the first Brazilian ever to receive a Tony Award®. He speaks Portuguese, Polish, English, Italian, French and a bit of Spanish. In 2010 he added some Russian to the list, singing the leading role of Kovalyov in the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Shostakovich’s The Nose.

$85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $140.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME II: THE GENRE GAME – MARCH 9 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s about to be changed “For Good.” Get ready for Volume II of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by dueling music directors and pianists Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There’s “A Whole New World” to discover, so grab your tickets and get ready to duel!

Featuing Ezekiel Andrew, Josie Axelson, Lauren Boyd, Jaci Calderon, Bridgette Caroline, Ryan Colone, L.R. Davidson, Desmond Luis Edwards, Kate Gaynor, Richard Michael Gomez, Trinity Harvey, Thayne Jasperson, Dillon Klena, Madison Kopec, Chamberlin Little, Weston Chandler Long, Annika Christine Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Jamie Martin Mann, Devon Meddock, Liv Michaels, Jenny Mollet, Dev Orr, Madeleine Pace, Echo Deva Picone, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexa Ramos Seda, Jelani Remy, Anthony Savino, Isabella Scolaro, Jason Shaffer, Ahmad K. Simmons, Violet Tinnirello, Lexis Trechak, and Charles Van Flaherty.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SECRETLY STROUSE: A TREASURE TROVE OF HIDDEN CHARLES STROUSE SONGS – MARCH 10 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for Secretly Strouse: A Treasure Trove of Hidden Charles Strouse Songs that have been hiding between the lead sheets of the Strouse songs you already know! … Until now.

Written with the same panache as the others in the Strouse catalogue, many of the songs in this evening are from the shows he wrote when no one was looking: Mayor, The New Golden Boy, Martin, Before the Dream, Dance A Little Closer, Real Men, and more. Like his well known songs, all are memorable Strouse tunes, but unlike the others, many have Strouse lyrics and of course, all have that lovable and infectious Strouse heart. You’ll hear songs that are hilariously funny (“The Day My Wife Got Sick”), fascinatingly politically incorrect (“You Can Be a New Yorker Too”), heartbreakingly tender (“What Am I Gonna Do Without You?”), and shockingly smart (“You Never Know“)… all secretly Strouse.

Yes, these songs have been well-kept musical secrets until director Jeffrey B. Moss (Mayor, The New Golden Boy, Rags) gathered Strouse-loving Broadway and cabaret singers to explore and rediscover them for this event. “Charles had a special place in his heart for these songs,” Moss says, “Even at 96, these were the songs he wanted to sing when we got together. He would be so happy to know that we can share them with everyone now.”

For sure there will be a lot of “happy faces” when these Strouse “secrets” are set free at 54 Below! Be there to share! Charles will be smiling.

Music direction by Harry Collins.

Featuring Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Aneesa Folds, Tony Perry, Monet Sabel, Anthony Wayne, and Lenny Wolpe.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POINT PARK UNIVERSITY BFA MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 10 AT 9:30PM

Step into an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and fresh new voices as the Point Park University BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2026 takes the stage. From golden-age classics to contemporary showstoppers, and your favorite hits from the radio, this evening showcases the versatility of the next generation of musical theatre performers. Don’t miss your chance to experience these emerging talents before they take on the ‘Biz. Special guests will include PPU MT alumni from some of your favorite Broadway shows!

Co-hosted by Maya Santiago and Austin Schulte.

Featuring Kat Bruce, Ben Allen Carter, Lexi Casey, Drew Dela Llana, Sarah DeMarco, Will Forrest, Luke Grayson, Gabriel Hammesfahr, Charlotte Jensen, Logan Johnson, Konstantin Kipshidze, Korey Kristensen, Mia Laverne, Braden Max, Isabel Mincy, Andrea Nalbandian, Julianna Ramos, Daphne Riddle, Andrea Paulina Robles, Marianna Sarmento, Belle Somma, Amanda Sun, Kendal Williams, and Morgan Zeidman.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATT DOYLE: NEW BEGINNING – MARCH 11 & MAY 10 AT 7PM

Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company, War Horse, The Book of Mormon) is thrilled to make his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a brand new show, New Beginning. This performance is a tribute to the great singer-songwriters who have inspired Doyle throughout the years. Audiences can expect to hear music from icons such as Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Sting, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stapleton, Sara Bareilles, and more. A master storyteller, Doyle invites the audience to join him on a personal journey as he weaves these unforgettable songs into his own humorous story of life, loss, and love.

The celebrated Broadway star will be joined by rising star Evan Zavada (Wicked), who will music direct and arrange the new show.

$91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IN FULL BLOOM: A NEW SEASON OF FEELINGS – MARCH 11 AT 9:30PM

Fall in love this spring at 54 Below with Love In Full Bloom: A New Season of Feelings – a joyous evening of music about love in all of its many forms. Featuring a cast of NYU Tisch Drama freshmen and talent from other schools, and produced by Natalie Becker and Eve Rosenstein, the show will explore all of the varying kinds of love through a mix of Broadway favorites and contemporary gems. The audience can expect songs like “Dance with You” from The Prom, “Stupid With Love” from Mean Girls, and “Johanna” from Sweeney Todd, as well as lighthearted duets and yearning ballads. Fresh off their appearance in All Grown Up: A Tribute to the Roles We’ve Outgrown at 54 Below, Natalie and Eve bring together classmates and fellow young artists for a night that is intimate, joyful, and full of love.

Music direction/piano by Braiden Lee.

Featuring Natalie Becker, Nicholas Bordoni, Malia Daniels, Brooks Finkel, Francesca Fossati, Emily Harajda, Meaghan Inglis, Anisa Israel, Zach Austin Johnson, Grace Kiamie, Jay Lazen, Weston Paskewich, Echo Deva Picone, Eve Rosenstein, Clare Shannon, and Sasha Stephens.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES AND FRIENDS CELEBRATE LIZA MINNELLI’S 80TH BIRTHDAY – MARCH 12 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with special guest stars to salute Liza Minnelli on her 80th birthday. Sikes and friends will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Liza is known, from Broadway to Cabaret & beyond. Sikes’s tributes to female divas such as Liza, Judy Garland, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand, have earned two Broadway World Awards, two MAC Award nominations, and The New York Times calls him, “A hit with audiences and critics alike.” He has recently been touring in his duo show, The New Belters, with Nicolas King.

On this celebratory birthday evening, Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform instantly recognizable duets, and certain guests will belt out their own versions of Minnelli’s best-loved standards. He will be accompanied by a full, seven-piece band.

Featuring Ava Nicole Frances, Rose Levine, Marieann Meringolo, and Christine Pedi.

$74.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $118.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI’S BFA IN MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join the University of Miami’s BFA in Musical Theatre Class of 2026 at 54 Below for a celebration of their four years at The U! The Class of 2026 shares hilarious stories, meaningful moments, and catchy songs that have marked their journey at The U. Friends, family, alumni of the University, and your go to musical theatre fans, join us as these Canes take flight into the “real world!” Make sure to follow their journey on Instagram @umiamimt2026 as they make their way from the 305 to The Big Apple!

Hosted by Daniel Barrett.

Featuring Kate Bevilaqua, Ava Cortes, Macey Jurado, Ainsley Mathison, Ainsley Nelson, Gabby Parker, Diego Rodriguez, Ari Sussman, and Jordan Tisdale.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KATE BALDWIN – MARCH 13 – 15 AT 7PM

The performance on Mar 14 will also be livestreamed.

Fresh from her acclaimed run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago and PBS’s Leading Ladies of Broadway, two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish) returns to 54 Below accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator, Georgia Stitt, on piano. She’ll share favorite songs by Kander and Ebb, Sondheim, Guettel, Ahrens and Flaherty, and Tesori that celebrate the roles she’s loved and the few that got away. And of course some friends will appear as special guests!

Featuring Graham Rowat (Meteor Shower, Sunset Boulevard, Guys and Dolls) on Mar 13 only, Tony Award winner Alex Newell (Shucked, Once on This Island, Chicago) on Mar 14 only, and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SMASH, A Beautiful Noise) on Mar 15 only.

$74.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $118.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $124 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOW TO SUCCEED IN MUSICAL THEATRE WITHOUT REALLY DYING BOOK LAUNCH CONCERT PARTY – MARCH 13 AT 9:30PM

For the last thirteen years, Tony Award® winner Lindsay Mendez and Kleban/Larson/Rodgers Award winner Ryan Scott Oliver have devoted themselves to guiding actors’ careers, sharpening their craft, and supporting them not only as artists but as people. In that time, Actor Therapy has grown far beyond “just a class”—what began with eight students at Ripley-Grier has exploded into year-round training, transformative intensives, hundreds of new students each year, and a thriving alumni community thousands strong.

Which is why the duo is thrilled to celebrate their brand-new book—nearly 450 pages packed with the same big tips, hot takes, and “knowledge bombs” Actor Therapy is famous for. From building a brand to polishing an audition package to booking the job—and, most importantly, sustaining a long, joyful career in musical theatre—the book is a no-nonsense guide to doing the damn thing. It’s called How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying (with a foreword by Jonathan Groff) and it arrives March 3, 2026.

To mark the moment, Mendez and Oliver host a one-night-only concert launch party at 54 Below, featuring Actor Therapy alums past and present—from Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, regional theatres, and an army of insanely gifted up-and-comers.

PLUS: the night will include live “super tips and tricks,” shared from the book—designed to help every audience member succeed in musical theatre… without really dying. Come toast the book, cheer the artists, and witness why Actor Therapy has become a movement. Music direction by Jason Wetzel.

Featuring Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and incredible students/alums from Actor Therapy including Mat Armada, Alex Bates, Ethan Carlson, Emma Claye, Marcellis Cutler, Caitlin Doak, Nathan David Smith, Alexander Fernandez, Alina Fontanilla, Hannah E. Feldstein, Riley Osorio Finn, Cydney Gleckner, Joe Hornberger, Emma Rose Johnson, Kamryn Lee Koerner, Kalèa Leverette, Cassidy Layton, Sasha Lippis, Miranda Luze, Matthew Moròn, Jack B. Murphy, Jane Margolis, Xose Mongé, Lizzie Maguire, Sydney Noller, Andrew Oppmann, Isa Rodriguez, Steve Taylor, Griffin Welti, and Kayla Zanakis.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MARCH 14 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Gabrielle Baker, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ITHACA COLLEGE’S PERFORMANCE CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 15 AT 9:30PM

Ithaca College’s Performance Class of 2026 is excited to share a glimpse of the work they’ve been developing over the past four years—and to bring a bit of Ithaca to the heart of NYC. This special evening marks one of their first performances in the city, and they’re looking forward to taking the stage together. Come support these emerging artists and enjoy a night of music, heart, and fresh talent.

Produced by Eden Drew Seskin and stage managed by Sadie Mickelson.

Music supervisor/piano by Andrew Woodruff, with guitar by Michael Scamacca and drums by Josh Conklin.

Featuring Omolola Adewale, Megan Bush, Eislinn Gracen, Kaden Hawkins, Andrew Levin, Wyatt McDaniel, Gaby Robino, Nyla Alyese Robotham, Alex Raymond Ross, Elena Salzberg, Noah Schuster, Eden Drew Seskin, Jason Soranno, Riley Suzuki, Corrinthea Washington, and Julia Wolff.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

