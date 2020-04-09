Scoop: Upcoming Storylines on ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, April 11, 2020

Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on The CW for April 11, 2020:

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD903 - BearizonaJungle Jack is heading to THE WILD WEST to meet up with some of America's most iconic species! Bears, Wolves, Bison, Big Horn Sheep and more!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD909 - Going GalapagosJack travels to the awe-inspiring Galapagos Islands where he visits a pristine island booming with bio-diversity called Fernandina, home to a huge colony of Marine Iguanas, along with Sea Lions, Sally Lightfoot Crabs and more!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD603 - Chobe National ParkJoin Jungle Jack as he comes face-to-face with the powerful pachyderms of Chobe National Park. The park is known for its massive elephant population, but Jack also encounters Hippos, Cape Buffalo, Kudu, Crocs, Warthogs and more! Then Jack spends the day with a local veterinarian, seeing both heartbreak and hope for the animals of Chobe.

THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL320 - "Water, Water Everywhere"Richard digs into the water pressure problems at the house by opening up the street to install a new main water line. Inside, Tom installs the new pre-finished Brazilian chestnut flooring in THE KITCHEN so he can next tackle the newly arrived kitchen cabinets. Kevin discovers a business that can replicate historic wood gutters out of durable fiberglass in custom colors.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES213 - Reigning Cats & DogsHosted by Eva LaRue. Future zoologists learn to care for big cats at a zoo school; An aspiring teen animal trainer is tutored by a pro; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet.

DID I MENTION INVENTION?214 - Thermal Image CamerasHost Alie Ward shows us: The Chef using Science to add to your dining experience. The Wrist Band that relieves stress. Heat imaging device for your smartphone. And, the alarm clock rug getting you out of bed.

RATING - TVG, 13-16