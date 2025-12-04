Video/Photos: First Look at THE NIGHT AGENT Season 3

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has debuted the official teaser and first look images for Season 3 of The Night Agent, starring Gabriel Basso, which will premiere on February 19, 2026.

Coming off the events of Season Two, Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees and get them both killed in the process.

The show stars Gabriel Basso, Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Genesis Rodriguez. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, Shawn Ryan serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Photo Credit: Netflix