Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, November 9, 2019
NEW STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, NOV. 9:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Belle" - After a series of tragic losses, a grieving couple hopes that a silver lab can heal their broken hearts. But before Belle can join this beach-loving family, Brandon will need to prepare the dog for a life on the sand and the sea. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Plastic Eating Enzyme" - Host Mo Rocca shows us technology that lets firefighters see through smoke; replacing the needle with jet injected medicine; an enzyme that can eat landfill plastic; and the first car ever built. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Sharks, Songs, Sports and Sand" - A shark is discovered right in the middle of a museum storage area! Plus, learn the secret behind writing hit songs, how your brain reacts to sports, and how to make kinetic sand in the comfort of your own kitchen! (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Pigs and Parrots" - Drs. Allison and Audrey make a house call to a puppy with an unusual sibling, a noisy parrot named Pepper. Then, Dr. Alex heads to the countryside to examine a group of newborn piglets, but can she get past their protective mother? Also, Dr. Lewis gives an orphaned roo its first check-up. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Complicated Cat Care" - Hope's team takes in a rescued bobcat, but this feline's rehabilitation gets unexpectedly complicated. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"An Ape's Best Friend" - Why does one dog have such a strong connection and love to his orangutan pal? Plus, a bond is quickly found between these two long lost cousins. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
