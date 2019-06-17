Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Don Nash is the executive producer.
Monday, June 17
(7-9 a.m.) Mariano Rivera, C.C. Sabathia and Aaron Boone on Yankees Hope Week. Summer Super Saver Travel Deals. Better Basics. Chef Alex Guarnaschelli on Make Ahead Monday.
(9-10 a.m.) Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge on Showtime's City on a Hill. Kevin Costner on Paramount's Yellowstone.
(10-11 a.m.) Emily Ratajkowski and Theo James on Lying and Stealing. Travel Essentials. Dolly Chugh on The Person You Mean to Be.
Tuesday, June 18
(7-9 a.m.) Seth Meyers on Today. Today Food with Elizabeth Heiskell.
(9-10 a.m.) Take It Off Today. Modern Marriage. Producer Challenge.
(10-11 a.m.) Max performs on Today. Shaquille O'Neal on Today. Today Food with Elizabeth Heiskell. Robin Givens on Ambitions.
Wednesday, June 19
(7-9 a.m.) Summer Sleep Survival Guide. Jill's Steals and Deals.
(9-10 a.m.) Modern Marriage. Howie Mandel on Today. Sherri Shepherd and Gabriel Iglesias on Mr. Iglesias.
(10-11 a.m.) Adam Devine on Best Time of Our Lives. Innovative Music Therapy. Bazzi performs on Today.
Thursday, June 20
(7-9 a.m.) TODAY Celebrates 25 Years in Studio 1A. Today Food.
(9-10 a.m.) Matthew McConaughey's mom on Today. Louie Anderson on Baskets. Modern Marriage.
(10-11 a.m.) Ambush Makeovers. Today Food with Curtis Stone. Lauren Shehadi on Secret Admire Her. Classic Beauty Products.
Friday, June 21
(7-9 a.m.) Chainsmokers perform on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Dylan at the Royal Ascot. The Chainsmokers on Today. T.R. Knight and Bobby Moynihan on The Bravest Knight.
(10-11 a.m.) Summer Movie Preview. Let's Throw a Summer Party. Summer Travel. Behind the Scenes at Social Media Studio Collab.
