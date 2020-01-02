Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 1/2-1/10
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Thursday, Jan. 2
Actor/singer Ben Platt; actress Zoey Deutch; musical performance by Ben Platt (OAD: 10/7/19)
Friday, Jan. 3
TV personality Kris Jenner; actor James Van Der Beek; musical performance by half• alive (OAD: 9/10/19)
*Monday, Jan. 6
Actor John Travolta; actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson; director Sam Taylor-Johnson (OAD: 12/4/19)
*Tuesday, Jan. 7
Actress/author Demi Moore; actress Maggie Gyllenhaal; stand-up comedy performance by Jay Larson (OAD: 10/23/19)
*Wednesday, Jan. 8
Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld; actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw; musical performance by Mallrat (OAD: 10/29/19)
*Thursday, Jan. 9
Actor Adam DeVine; actor Kieran Culkin; stand-up comedy performance by Ismo (OAD: 10/9/19)
*Friday, Jan. 10
Actor Christian Slater; actress Kaitlyn Dever; musical performance by Gary Clark Jr. (OAD: 9/30/19)
