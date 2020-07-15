Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 7/20-7/24

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of July 20, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.







Monday, July 20: All new - "Tune In to Win - Hot Summer Giveaways" continues as Tamron and lifestyle expert Danny Seo surprise Tam Fam members who opened their hearts and homes and adopted pets in need during lockdown. Viewers at home will have the chance to win big alongside the deserving and unsuspecting show guests. Plus, influential and impactful women, including Emmy®-winning actress and philanthropist Debra Messing, and entrepreneur and attorney Mandana Dayani on their new podcast, "The Dissenters"; Erin Merryn, a mom of three on a mission to keep children safe from the abuse she endured as a child; 25-year-old Lash Nolen, the first Black woman to become class president of Harvard Medical School; 20-year-old activist Deja Foxx who made Vogue's "21 Under 21" list; Dr. Jen Arnold from TLC's "The Little Couple"; and teen Alini Morse, CEO of a million-dollar business, which produces tasty alternatives to sugary candies.







Tuesday, July 21: Actor Dylan McDermott on his hit Netflix show "Hollywood." Plus, the Reopening of America: from restaurants and clothing stores to movie theaters - checking in with businesses across the country that are reopening. Then, the obstacles faced by residents of Flint, Michigan, where there is still a clean water crisis in addition to COVID-19. Also, Dr. Mike, a doctor on a mission to tackle COVID-19 misinformation. (OAD: 5/19/20)







Wednesday, July 22: Caring for mental health during the pandemic: Tamron talks to actress Debbi Morgan on her emotional Instagram post; two men grieving the loss of their best friend, local hero police officer Charles "Rob" Roberts, to COVID-19; married podcasters who say coronavirus heightened the wife's depression; and writer Shanita Hubbard who apologizes for being anxious, irritated and uncharacteristically impatient during quarantine. (OAD: 5/20/20)







Thursday, July 23: Legendary style icon Andre Leon Talley discusses his revealing new memoir about the glamorous and cutthroat world of fashion. Plus, Pets in the Pandemic: how our pets have helped us get through quarantine. Plus, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder, the married team of veterinarians from Nat Geo WILD's popular series "Heartland Docs, DVM." (OAD: 5/21/20)







Friday, July 24: "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson. Plus, chef Art Smith digs into his Southern roots with an easy recipe to cook at home. Then, singer-songwriter Tamar Braxton and Tamron's longtime hairstylist Johnny Wright talk about their TV show "To Catch a Beautician." (OAD: 5/22/20)







For times and channels, visit www.TamronHallShow.com. Follow the show on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Related Articles View More TV Stories