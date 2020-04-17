Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 4/20-4/24

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of April 20, 2020. Please note: Content is all new and lineup is subject to change.







Monday, April 20: Stars of the new ABC series "The Baker and the Beauty" Nathalie Kelley and Victor Rasuk. Plus, Overindulging in Quarantine - guests who have found themselves binging on comfort food and drinking to pass the time, and adults who are sheltering with their parents. And an ER doctor loses temporary custody of her 4-year-old daughter to her ex-husband over Coronavirus fears.





Tuesday, April 21: Stars of "The Last O.G." Tracy Morgan, Ryan Gaul and Dante Hoagland. Plus, beloved nanny to the stars Connie Simpson shares expert advice on what parents can do with their little ones during quarantine, including home-schooling pointers. And organizing and time management expert Julie Morgenstern shares tips for managing your home.





Wednesday, April 22: Coping in the midst of Coronavirus: renowned doctor, author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra on tools for well-being during the pandemic. Plus, minister, licensed therapist and professor Dr. Anita Phillips on dealing with loneliness, isolation and loss. And a funeral director on how the death toll of the pandemic is overwhelming last responders, and how people are mourning their loved ones during quarantine.





Thursday, April 23: Chef Carla Hall shares some of her favorite quarantine treats. Plus, GRAMMY® award-winning artist and philanthropist Shaggy will debut his brand-new album, "Hot Shot 2020," and perform "Angel" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his multiplatinum album "Hot Shot."





Friday, April 24: Tamron celebrates Moses' first birthday! Plus, actor Dennis Quaid on his new podcast "The Dennissance." And celebrity pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres on season four of "Nailed It!" Also, actress/singer Holly Robinson Peete on The HollyRod foundation dedicated to providing care to those living with autism and Parkinson's disease.





