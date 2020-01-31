Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 2/3-2/7

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Feb. 3. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Feb. 3: Fan-favorite Fashion Designer Week kicks off as Tamron shines a light on up-and-coming designers who will dress her from head to toe. Plus, supermodel and fashion icon Beverly Johnson.



Tuesday, Feb. 4: Members of the "Cheer" squad from Netflix's hit docuseries talk about their journeys of hard work and determination. Plus, up-and-coming Fashion Designer Week continues as another talented new designer's fashions are showcased.



Wednesday, Feb. 5: Actress Tia Mowry ("Family Reunion"). Plus, up-and-coming Fashion Designer Week continues as Tamron highlights another new designer's fashions.



Thursday, Feb. 6: Breakout reality show "Family or Fiancé" host and relationship expert Tracy McMillan, and couple Chris and Falasha on what to do when your family doesn't approve of your love. Plus, up-and-coming Fashion Designer Week continues with a look at the work of another new designer.



Friday, Feb. 7: Up-and-coming Fashion Designer Week concludes with fashion legend André Leon Talley. Plus, Star Jones with the message she is spreading today, 10 years after her OPEN HEART surgery.



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.



"Tamron Hall" premiered on Sept. 9, 2019 and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019/2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. "Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





