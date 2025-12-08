Video: 'Snow' From Goodspeed's WHITE CHRISTMAS

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Goodspeed Musicals is celebrating holidays with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas as its final production of the 2025 season. The production has released an all new video of the song 'Snow'. Check out the video here!

This comes after the recent release of the song "Count Your Blessings" which can be viewed here.

Based on the film of the same name, this holiday musical makes its Goodspeed debut through December 28 at The Goodspeed.

White Christmas is based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie.

Bob Wallace is played by Omar Lopez-Cepero (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, A Grand Night for Singing; Broadway: On Your Feet!, American Idiot; Off-Broadway: The Unsinkable Molly Brown). Phil Davis is played by Clyde Alves (The Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone; Broadway: New York, New York; On The Town; The Music Man). General Henry Waverly is played by Bruce Sabath (Broadway: Company, Fiddler on the Roof; Off-Broadway: Cagney). Judy Haynes is played by Jonalyn Saxer (Broadway: Back to the Future, Mean Girls, Cats). Betty Haynes is played by Lauren Nicole Chapman (The Terris: A Sign of the Times; Broadway: Frozen, Kinky Boots). Martha Watson is played by Aurelia Williams (The Goodspeed: The 12, Anne of Green Gables; Broadway: Parade, Once on This Island; Off-Broadway: This is Not a Drill). Susan Waverly is played by Sofie Nesanelis (The Goodspeed: Ragtime, Off-Broadway: Wedding Band).

The ensemble features Sydney Chow, Jeff Gallup (Off-Broadway: Skyscraper, Singfeld), Jasmine Ashanti Gillenwaters, Laura Guley (The Goodspeed: A Christmas Story), Jay Aubrey Jones (The Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, Anything Goes, Gotham!; Broadway: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cats; Off-Broadway: David), Linda Neel, Keyon Pickett (The Goodspeed: All Shook Up), Daniel Reardon, Colleen Roberts, and Travis Ward-Osborne (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Miss Saigon). Swings for this production are Rhagan Carter and Brandon J. Morris. Audrey Kravontka will understudy Susan Waverly.