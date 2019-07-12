Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 7/15-7/19

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of July 15-19. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. ET| 12:00 p.m. CT|PT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

- Guest co-host Kandi Burruss; singer Ellie Goulding

- Guest co-host Kandi Burruss; housewives Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley ("The Real Housewives of New York"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay and Nick Viall; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

- Guest co-host Lance Bass; actor Joe Manganiello ("Bottom of the 9th")

- Guest co-host Lance Bass; singer Ally Brooke





- Guest co-host Lance Bass; founders of Museum of Ice Cream Maryellis Bunn & Manish Vora