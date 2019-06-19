Scoop: Upcoming Guests on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, June 21, 2019

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 17th season FRIDAY, JUNE 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. Historian Allan Lichtman is the top-of-show interview guest. Columnist Dr. Debra Soh is the mid-show interview guest. The roundtable guests are journalist Thom Hartmann, political consultant Liz Mair and columnist Dan Savage.

The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER has been renewed through 2020.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producers, Matt Wood, TJ Baldino; associate producer, Miles Leicher; director, Paul Casey.



