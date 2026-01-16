MJ THE MUSICAL To Be Presented As Part Of Broadway In Birmingham Series

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MJ, the multiple Tony Award–winning musical, will make its Birmingham premiere as part of the 2025–26 Broadway in Birmingham Series. The First National Tour will play the BJCC Concert Hall February 17–22, 2026.

Tickets for MJ are available at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org, and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for parties of 10 or more are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The performance schedule includes evening performances Tuesday through Friday, February 17–20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Jordan Markus stars in the title role of ‘MJ’ on the First National Tour. An original cast member of the touring company, Markus made his Broadway and national tour debuts playing both ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ in the production. He is joined by Melvin Gray Jr., who appears as the MJ alternate twice weekly, along with Brandon Lee Harris as Michael, Quentin Blanton Jr. and Eric Wiltz as Little Michael, Erik Hamilton as standby for MJ and Michael, Devin Bowles as Joseph Jackson and Rob, J. Daughtry as Berry Gordy and Nick, Michael Nero as Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones, Kevin Cruz as Alejandro, Jackson Vann as Little Marlon, Kristin Stokes as Rachel, Jed Resnick as Dave, and Rajané Katurah as Katherine Jackson and Kate.

The ensemble includes Omarion Burke, Jojo Carmichael, Kolby Colmary, Joshua Dawson, Ghrai DeVore-Stokes, Ui-Seng François, Andy Golden, Treston J. Henderson, Skye Jackson-Williams, Jacobi Kai, Jahir L. Hipps, Rachel Lockhart, Matteo Marretta, Kendrick Mitchell, Zion Mikhail Pradier, Zuri Noelle Ford, Daria Pilar Redus, Tyrone Reese, Avilon Trust Tate, and Brion Marquis Watson, with multiple performers serving as swings, understudies, and dance captains throughout the company.

MJ centers on the creation of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, offering audiences a look inside the rehearsal room as the artist and his collaborators shape the concert. The musical goes beyond Jackson’s signature dance moves and sound to examine the creative process, teamwork, and discipline that defined his career. Since opening, MJ has been seen by more than five million people worldwide, with productions on Broadway, across North America, in London’s West End, Hamburg, and Melbourne.

The musical is created by Tony Award–winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The creative team includes scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, with orchestrations and arrangements by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals, with production management by NETworks Presentations. Stage management is led by production stage manager Nicole Olson, alongside Xavier Khan and assistant stage managers Alexander Pierce and Lauren Taylor Winston. Company management is led by Eric Armstrong with assistant company manager Bianca Jean-Charles.