McCarter Theatre Center Launches Teen Conservatory Program in 2026

McCarter Theatre Center has announced the launch of its new Teen Conservatory, an immersive training program for teens ages 13–17 designed for young artists passionate about acting, storytelling, and expressive arts.

Beginning this summer and continuing throughout the school year, the conservatory offers sustained, high-quality instruction that nurtures artistic growth in a joyful, uplifting, and deeply supportive environment. Launching with a summer session, the Teen Conservatory features workshops led by working professionals from Broadway, television, film, and the wider entertainment industry. These guest artists bring real-world expertise and authentic insight into the rehearsal room, offering mentorship that deepens students' understanding of both the artistic process and the profession itself. The first summer session runs June 22–July 3, with additional sessions continuing through August 28, followed by conservatory programming during the academic year.

“We've designed the Teen Conservatory to reflect both the rigor and the joy of professional artistic training,” said Brooke Boertzel, Director of Education at McCarter Theatre Center. “Through sustained practice and mentorship from working artists, students strengthen their craft, cultivate curiosity and openness in their artistic process, and gain the confidence to approach their work with focus and intention.

To mark the introduction of the Teen Conservatory, McCarter will offer two spring masterclasses for teens, providing early opportunities to engage with professional artists and gain real-world insight into the performing arts. On Monday, February 9, from 5–7 p.m., McCarter presents a Musical Theatre Intensive featuring Broadway performer Michael Schimmele. A second masterclass, Industry Insights: Casting Workshop, takes place on Sunday, April 12, from 1–3 p.m., led by renowned casting director Daryl Eisenberg.

Ideal for teens who thrive creatively, value collaboration, and are excited to learn from inspiring educators and working industry professionals; the Teen Conservatory balances artistic rigor with mentorship and meaningful performance opportunities. Whether students are exploring acting for personal growth or preparing college auditions and professional training, families appreciate the program's thoughtful, well-rounded approach.

Daily training follows a conservatory-style schedule led by experienced McCarter Teaching Artists. Students develop skills in acting techniques, character development, script analysis, vocal clarity and expressive confidence, movement and physical storytelling, ensemble collaboration, and rehearsal discipline.

To learn more and to register for the Teen Conservatory and Spring Masterclasses, visit mccarter.org/teensummercamp. Questions may be directed to education@mccarter.org.