WATER FOR ELEPHANTS National Tour Comes To Zions Bank Broadway At The Eccles

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced that the North American tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will play Eccles Theater, with individual and group tickets now on sale. Tickets are available through the Eccles Theater Ticketline at 801-355-2787 and through authorized ticketing outlets, with group sales available for parties of 10 or more.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS follows a young man who, after losing everything, jumps aboard a moving train and finds unexpected purpose, community, and love among the performers of a traveling circus. Framed through the memories of his older self, the story explores resilience, chosen family, and the possibility of renewal at any stage of life.

The Broadway musical adaptation features a book by Rick Elice and a score by PigPen Theatre Co. The tour is directed by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original Broadway staging by Jessica Stone. The production incorporates circus performance as an integral storytelling element, blending movement, music, and theatrical design.

The creative team includes circus design by Shana Carroll, choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Walter Trarbach, projections by David Bengali, and hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren with Campbell Young Associates. Puppet design is by Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre, with puppet direction by Joshua Holden. Music supervision and arrangements are by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith, with orchestrations by Daryl Waters, Benedict Braxton-Smith, and August Eriksmoen.

The tour’s stage management team is led by Kathleen Carragee, with Maris Keller and Stan Barile, and company management is overseen by Heather Moss and Taylor Parris. Sarah Wilhelm Pool serves as tour music director and conductor, with Mimi Intagliata as executive producer.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS received multiple honors during its Broadway run, including Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Outstanding Sound Design, Outstanding Fight Choreography, and Outstanding Puppetry, as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical and the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography. The production was also named a New York Times Critic’s Pick.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording has been released by Ghostlight Records and is available on CD and digital platforms. Worldwide licensing rights for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS are held by Broadway Licensing Global.