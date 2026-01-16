Feature: 2nd Annual Encore Gala at City Springs Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Springs Theatre Company’s Second Annual ENCORE GALA is February 12th at the Coca-Cola Roxy

It’s a spectacular evening of entertainment, with an all-star cast of performers celebrating the past and the future of City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC). The company’s second annual Encore Gala will take place February 12th at the Coca-Cola Roxy in the Battery and will be hosted by Fox 5’s media personality Paul Milliken. The gala is a benefit for CSTC, including its many education programs who provide scholarships to students across Georgia, and will feature the announcement of the company’s ninth season of musicals at the Byers Theatre in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. The gala is sponsored by the Axelroad Charitable Foundation - Mickey Katz, President.

Tickets to the Encore Gala include an open-bar cocktail hour, dinner, and an hour of breath-taking musical performances by some of the company’s most-beloved performers. Individual tickets to the Gala are $250 per person, with tables of 10 available for $2,250. Tickets are available at CitySpringsTheatre.com/gala. Formal attire is encouraged.

Since its first production in 2018, City Springs Theatre Company has quickly become one of the nation’s fastest-growing regional, professional theatre companies, offering an annual 4-show mainstage season of locally produced, Broadway-size musicals. To date, CSTC has entertained more than 340,000 patrons across 28 productions. In addition to its mainstage season successes, the theatre company has served more than 150,000 area students through the many education programs offered by the award-winning City Springs Theatre Conservatory.

City Springs Theatre Company’s own Artistic Director (and Tony Award-winner) Shuler Hensley (Broadway’s Oklahoma, The Music Man, Young Frankenstein, Les Misérables, Tarzan) will lead a company of performers for the gala, which will include a reunion of Jersey Boys stars Haden Rider, Nick Walker Jones, JD Myers and Alec Beard. Also appearing will be Broadway veterans Courtenay Collins (The Prom), Kristine Reese (Les Misérables), and Billy Tighe (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Pippin). CSTC favorites Kayce Denise and Megan K. Hill will also perform along with our Award Winning Conservatory students, with additional artists to be announced. The ensemble will perform numbers from such shows as Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Mamma Mia!, Beauty and the Beast and West Side Story, among others.

The Encore Gala will take place Thursday, February 12, 2026, at the Coca-Cola Roxy in the Battery, 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339. Cocktails start at 6:00pm, with dinner at 6:45pm and the Gala program starting at 7:30pm. Tickets and additional, updated information is available at CitySpringsTheatre.com/gala.