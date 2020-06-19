Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 6/22-6/26

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 22-26.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, June 22 - Kelly and Ryan visit with JOHN LITHGOW about the series "Perry Mason," and DR. EILEEN KENNEDY-MOORE gives parenting advice now that school is out and kids are home.







Tuesday, June 23 - MARK CONSUELOS joins Kelly as guest co-host for the day. Kelly and Mark speak with JOSH HUTCHERSON about "Future Man," PITBULL talks about his charity efforts and latest single, and DR. MELINA JAMPOLIS discusses self-care super foods.







Wednesday, June 24 - MARK CONSUELOS joins Kelly as guest co-host again. Kelly and Mark speak with LAURA LINNEY about the latest season of "Ozark," ROB GRONKOWSKI and CAMILLE KOSTEK talk about their COVID-19 charity work and Science BOB returns for another at-home experiment for kids.







Thursday, June 25 - Kelly and Ryan chat with RICKY GERVAIS about the series "After Life," TARAJI P. HENSON returns to "Live" and DR. WENDY BAZILIAN shows how to preserve perishable foods longer.







Friday, June 26 - MANDY MOORE performs her song "Save A Little For Yourself," Kelly and Ryan catch up with ISSA RAE ("Insecure"), and LAURA PREPON shares recipes from home and talks about her book "You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood."







