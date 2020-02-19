Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 2/19-2/26
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.
An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").
Wednesday, February 19: Guests Tiffany Haddish (Like A Boss), M. Night Shyamalan (Servant) and musical guest SHAED ("Trampoline" EP: MELT). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/8/20)
Thursday, February 20: Guests Gwyneth Paltrow (The goop Lab), Terry Crews (America's Got Talent: The Champions, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig (A Very Stable Genius). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/22/20)
Friday, February 21: Guests Billy Porter (Like A Boss), Senator Amy Klobuchar (2020 Presidential Run) and musical guest Caitlyn Smith ("Long Time Coming," Album: Supervova). (OAD 1/15/20)
Monday, February 24: Guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper, STATE OF THE UNION with Jake Tapper), Jacqueline Novak (Various tour dates) and musical guest Caroline Rose ("Feel The Way I Want," Album: Superstar). Michel'Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0954
Tuesday, February 25: Guests Carson Daly (The Voice), Juliette Lewis (Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones) and Patrick Radden Keefe (Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland). Michel'Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0955
**Wednesday, February 26: Guests Nick Jonas (The Voice), Travis Kelce (Chiefs SUPER BOWL Win) and Finesse Mitchell (Outmatched). Michel'Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0956
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 5, 2020
An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").
Wednesday, February 19: Guests Tiffany Haddish (Like A Boss), M. Night Shyamalan (Servant) and musical guest SHAED ("Trampoline" EP: MELT). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/8/20)
Thursday, February 20: Guests Gwyneth Paltrow (The goop Lab), Terry Crews (America's Got Talent: The Champions, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig (A Very Stable Genius). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/22/20)
Friday, February 21: Guests Billy Porter (Like A Boss), Senator Amy Klobuchar (2020 Presidential Run) and musical guest Caitlyn Smith ("Long Time Coming," Album: Supervova). (OAD 1/15/20)
Monday, February 24: Guests Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper, STATE OF THE UNION with Jake Tapper), Jacqueline Novak (Various tour dates) and musical guest Caroline Rose ("Feel The Way I Want," Album: Superstar). Michel'Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0954
Tuesday, February 25: Guests Carson Daly (The Voice), Juliette Lewis (Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones) and Patrick Radden Keefe (Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland). Michel'Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0955
**Wednesday, February 26: Guests Nick Jonas (The Voice), Travis Kelce (Chiefs SUPER BOWL Win) and Finesse Mitchell (Outmatched). Michel'Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0956