THE WIZARD OF OZ Takes You “Over the Rainbow” at City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company is spending the holiday season with THE WIZARD OF OZ. While perhaps not your “traditional” holiday show, it’s a delight for audiences of all ages.

THE WIZARD OF OZ has quite the history. The 1939 movie was inspired by L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel by the same name. There have been three different versions of the musical since the movie’s release, with the most notable one being the 2011 version created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jeremy Sams. However, CSTC has brought to stage the 1987 version, adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and originally created for the purpose of running it over the holiday season.

THE WIZARD OF OZ follows Dorothy Gale, a young woman who is caught in a cyclone and delivered to the land of Oz. After landing, Dorothy encounters Glinda the Good Witch of the North and the Munchkins, as well as The Wicked Witch of the West. Dorothy is directed to follow the yellow brick road to reach the Emerald City and ask The Wizard for help getting home. Along the way, she makes friends with The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, and The Cowardly Lion. They encounter The Wicket Witch and plenty of other obstacles, but it all works out in the end.

This production of THE WIZARD OF OZ is directed and choreographed by CSTC alum and Tony Award winner Baayork Lee.

THE WIZARD OF OZ was originally positioned and marketed as a bit of a dramatic dream sequence as opposed to fantasy, and I’d say that CSTC perfectly captured that fever dream feel. From raucous colors to elaborate dance sequences to actors in the rafters, the cast and crew brought this show to life.

Kaitlyn Peterson’s set is anchored by three arches, creating both depth and layers to the stage. From there, scenes relied heavily on small vignettes and creative lighting to create the appropriate settings. Everything looked simple and clean, but came together to create such an elaborate set overall.

THE WIZARD OF OZ is quite unique in that nearly all the adult actors play two characters, bleeding from “real life” into Dorothy’s dream. There are no real dramatic reveals, but everyone’s Oz counterpart is just a little bit more over the top, a fantastical version of themselves.

Kristine Reese as Aunt Em is stern but kind, whereas her Glinda is warmer and more regal. Courtenay Collins is the same level of wicked as Miss Gulch and Wicked Witch of the West, but her full-body cackle sets her over the top. Stanley Martin, Tyler Pirrung, and Nick Morrett are the best friends/older brother-like figures that every young girl needs in her life, whether as their Kansas characters or their Oz counterparts. It was such a good blend that made the “dream” approach of the story make even more sense.

Elizabeth Hall was pure magic as Dorothy. I overheard quite a few people comparing how close her voice came to that of Judy Garland. She’s the one consistent character throughout the entire show, and she never wavered. She brought the kindest heart to the role, and her version of “Over the Rainbow” was just stunning.

The ensemble simply did not stop. Whether as cyclone dancers or residents of Oz, they filled out the cast across the stage. They popped in as flying monkeys and jitterbugs and all sorts of creatures. Without “movie magic” or special effects, these actors created onstage magic.

What was incredibly special about this production was the involvement of the junior cast. CSTC has an educational piece of its program, teaching and encouraging up and coming stage performers and behind the scenes experts. In reading the bios, there were so many members of these programs in the ensemble, Lullaby League, Lollipop Guild, and more. Seeing the involvement of such young theatre kids is just such a joy.

A very special shoutout to Roxie, who made her CSTC debut as Toto! There was a little bit of stage fright in the beginning, but the cast adapted very quickly, and she stole every scene (in the cutest way).

THE WIZARD OF OZ is one of City Spring Theatre Company’s best, perfect for the holiday season and theatre lovers of all ages. You’re guaranteed to leave with a smile on your face, and a song in your heart.

For more information and to purchase tickets, check out CitySpringsTheatre.com/Oz.