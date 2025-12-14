Review: SLEEPING BEAUTY, Galleon Centre, Kilmarnock

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As Kilmarnock’s Palace Theatre undergoes renovations, the annual pantomime is being staged in the Galleon Leisure Centre this year. The venue looks great with tiered seating, and it doesn’t feel like a “pop-up” theatre.

Princess Beauty was cursed as a baby by a dark fairy who was pure raging she didn’t get an invite to the christening. If Beauty pricks her finger on a spinning wheel when she turns eighteen, she’ll fall into a deep sleep for 100 years and then die, unless true love's kiss can break the curse.

Andrew Agnew is a great dame and is well paired with Jamie McKillop who is playing Hilarious Hector. Hector is a firm favourite with the younger members of the audience and succeeds in getting the participation going. The classic ghost “its behind you” scene is well executed and goes down a storm.

Ali Cleland is excellent as evil bampot Carabosse and her vocals on “Abracadabra” are brilliant. There are some really good musical moments, such as “The Time Warp” when the gang decide to time-travel to try and protect Beauty.

Plot wise its a bit thin on the ground and the balance isn’t quite right between storytelling and panto antics (though to be fair, nobody seems to really mind). The romance between Beauty (Charis Murray) and her prince (Craig McDougall) feels rushed but the consent issues around true love’s kiss is well done.

This particular performance was struck with a power cut and a show stop but the stage management team and cast handled it with professionalism and ease.

It’s not the most polished pantomime in the land but there are some good performances and some solid panto silliness that will definitely appeal to families.

Reader Reviews

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...