Review: SARA SHEPERD: PLEASE COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS at The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

Watching Broadway’s Sara Sheperd perform her holiday themed cabaret, Please Come Home for Christmas, is akin to sitting in front of a cozy fire with a mug of hot cocoa. Sheperd, and her piano playing father Scott, shared more than a dozen of her favorite holiday songs sprinkled with a few seasonally appropriate Broadway tunes.

Her dad, who lives in St. Louis, accompanies Sara on piano in her St. Louis appearances. Sheperd smiled when she introduced her nimble-fingered father and shared that he will celebrate his 80th birthday in a week. The soon-to-be-octogenarian is a skilled instrumentalist.

This is the second time in the past two years that Sheperd has graced cabaret stages in St. Louis. One thing is certain after seeing her perform two solo shows, she is an expressive storyteller who understands how to connect with her audience.

Shepherd is aware that St. Louis people hold one Christmas movie, Meet Me in St. Louis, close to their heart. She received resounding approval when she asked if it was a favorite before telling the story about her first time on stage. As a young girl, she played Tootie, the role made famous in the film by Margaret O’Brien.

After slaying “The Trolley Song” and wetting eyes with a stunning rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Sheperd asked the audience about their favorite Christmas movies. It was clear that she’d established an authentic connection with her audience as they eagerly participated. The responses were so robust that it seemed to surprise her.

The title for Shepherd’s show comes from her favorite Christmas song that the Eagles recorded in 1978, “Please Come Home for Christmas.” Before sharing it with the audience, she mentioned that it was included on the soundtrack of Home Alone, the film she watches every Christmas morning. She pointed out that the song used in the film was recorded by a different artist, Southside Johnny Lyon. It’s the Eagles’ version that’s her favorite.

Sheperd’s musical storytelling skills shine in an intimate cabaret setting. Granted she’s gifted with an ethereal soprano that soars with melodious tone and timbre. There is no doubt she’s worked hard to perfect her instrument, but it is her thoughtful phrasing and expressive eyes that enhance her dramatic musicianship.

The packed room at The Blue Strawberry was thrilled that Shepherd included Carole King’s iconic hit “You’ve Got a Friend,” from the role she’s played hundreds of times on Broadway, in the national tour, and in St. Louis as part of The Muny’s 2023 season. Sheperd told how King gifted the hit song to James Taylor before King recorded it herself on her best-selling album Tapestry. Her other Broadways selections included “I Don’t Need a Roof” from Big Fish and “The Fire Within Me” from Little Women.

From her opening number “Let it Snow” to her final song “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” Sara Sheperd gifted the audience with a lovely evening of perfectly pitched and precisely phrased vocals. Her audience left the club feeling the spirit of the season and grateful that the humble Sheperd shared her talent in St. Louis again.

