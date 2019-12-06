Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 12/6-12/13





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD MedGuests Jessica Biel (Limetown), Jesse Plemons (El Camino, The Irishman) and Brooks Wheelan (Entry Level). (OAD 10/23/19)Guests Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Aisling Bea (This Way Up) and Michael Lewis (The Fifth Risk). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0923Guests Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Dan Soder (Dan Soder: Son of a Gary). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0924Guest Jack Black (Jumanji: The Next Level). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0925Guests Keri Russell (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Michelle Wolf (Michelle Wolf: Joke Show). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0926Guests Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Rep. Ro Khanna (U.S. Representative in California's 17th Congressional District). Jon Theodore sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/21/19)