Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 8/29-9/5

Currently in its 16th season on NBC, "Last Call with Carson Daly" continues to push the boundaries of late-night television. Each night, "Last Call" hits the streets, taking the entire show on location, and bringing viewers along for the ride. Host Carson Daly introduces his audience to the emerging artists and stories you simply won't find anywhere else.In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo.Guests include Charlie Hunnam and RamI Malek with musical guest Amen Dunes and guest Lana Condor. (OAD 9/5/18)Guests include Bill Pullman with musical guest Talos and guest Vir Das. (OAD 4/29/19)uests include DeWana Wise with musical guest Blackberry Smoke and guest Lili Mirojnick (OAD 4/8/19)Guests include Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan with musical guest Durand Jones & The Indications and guest Kirby Howell-Baptiste (OAD 4/4/19)Guests include Alice Eve with musical guest Odetta Hartman and guest Bert Kreischer. (OAD 9/26/18)Guests include Killer Mike with musical guest Lucy Dacus and guest Shane West (OAD 2/6/19)These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions