The Old Globe Reveals Cast And Creative Team For FENCES

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for FENCES by August Wilson. Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, the production will run April 4 through May 3 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park in San Diego.

A Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, Fences is part of Wilson’s American Century Cycle. Set in 1957, the play centers on Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball player who now works as a sanitation worker while confronting the limitations placed on his life and the impact of those frustrations on his family.

The cast includes De'Adre Aziza as Rose, Omari K. Chancellor as Cory, Mister Fitzgerald as Lyons, Rondrell McCormick as Jim Bono, Dorian Missick as Troy Maxson, and Donathan Walters as Gabriel. Justus Alexander and Ariele Maye Rivers will alternate the role of Raynell. Understudies include Lance D. Bush, Trevor Butler, Derrick Parker, and Kayce Wilson.

“The Old Globe boasts a long relationship with the plays of August Wilson, and we're thrilled to return to this great playwright with Fences,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “This play is immensely exciting, crackling with dramatic energy and the visceral power of Wilson's language. Director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg has built a major reputation as one of our country's leading interpreters of Wilson's works, and she's gathered an extremely talented company to bring this play to life for San Diego audiences.”

The creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III (scenic design), Yvonne L. Miranda (costume design), Sherrice Mojgani (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design), Nathan C. Crocker (voice and text), Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Sam Allen (production stage manager).

Tickets start at $61 and are available at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at the theatre’s box office in Balboa Park.