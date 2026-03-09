Tanglewood Adds Hugh Jackman, Brandi Carlile, and More to Summer Series

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tanglewood has announced three additions to its 2026 Popular Artist Series, with Hugh Jackman joining Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, BRANDI CARLILE returning to the venue, and John Fogerty and Steve Winwood teaming up for a co-headlining concert. Tickets for the three newly announced performances, as well as Alabama Shakes on September 5, will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

The newly added concerts are Hugh Jackman with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, Brandi Carlile, and John Fogerty and Steve Winwood. The updated schedule builds on a summer lineup that already includes Yacht Rock Revue, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Ziggy Marley and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Cynthia Erivo with the Boston Pops, Carrie Underwood, Tedeschi Trucks Band with Lukas Nelson, and Alabama Shakes with Mavis Staples.

Hugh Jackman’s concert with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops will mark both his Tanglewood debut and his Boston Pops debut. Jackman, a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning performer, was most recently seen in the 2025 film Song Sung Blue and will next appear in The Death of Robin Hood.

Brandi Carlile previously made her Tanglewood debut in 2022 and returned for a sold-out 2024 performance. The 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer recently released Returning to Myself, which became her fifth top-ten album on the Billboard 200. Her return adds another major date to a year that has also included touring and high-profile collaborations.

John Fogerty and Steve Winwood will share the bill for one of the late-summer concerts. Fogerty, known for his work with Creedence Clearwater Revival and for songs including “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Winwood, whose career spans the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, Blind Faith, and a major solo career, has sold more than 50 million records and is known for songs including “Higher Love,” “Valerie,” “Back in the High Life Again,” and “Dear Mr. Fantasy.” Both artists have played Tanglewood before, with Winwood appearing in 1991 and Fogerty in 2024.

About Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is an award-winning actor known for work across film, theater, and music. He won a Grammy Award for The Greatest Showman soundtrack and received a Golden Globe for his performance in Les Misérables. His film credits also include Deadpool & Wolverine, the X-Men films, Logan, Prisoners, and The Son. He most recently starred in Song Sung Blue with Kate Hudson and will next appear in The Death of Robin Hood.

About Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is an Oscar nominee, 11-time Grammy winner, two-time Emmy winner, and #1 New York Times bestselling author. Her latest album, Returning to Myself, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on several genre charts. Carlile also recently collaborated with Elton John on Who Believes in Angels? and continues her extensive The Human Tour. She is also founder of the Looking Out Foundation.

About John Fogerty

John Fogerty helped define the sound of American rock through his work with Creedence Clearwater Revival. His catalog includes songs such as “Proud Mary,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” In 2023, Fogerty regained majority interest in his worldwide publishing rights, and he is currently touring behind Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years.

About Steve Winwood

Steve Winwood has remained a major figure in British music for more than five decades as a singer-songwriter, vocalist, keyboardist, guitarist, and producer. He first gained prominence with the Spencer Davis Group, later co-founded Traffic, and also performed in Blind Faith with Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker. His solo career produced songs including “Higher Love,” “Valerie,” “While You See a Chance,” and “Back in the High Life Again.” Traffic was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

How To Purchase Tickets

Tanglewood.org is the official site for all Tanglewood tickets. Tickets for the three concerts announced in this release, as well as Alabama Shakes on September 5, will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Each performance has an eight-ticket limit.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling 888-266-1200 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at the Symphony Hall Box Office during regular box office hours.

All tickets for these concerts will be delivered by mobile delivery or held at the box office.

The full schedule of the 2026 Tanglewood summer season, including additional Popular Artist Series dates and concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, was announced January 29. Tickets for all previously announced events are already on sale.