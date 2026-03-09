SPACEMAN Set for Chicago Premiere at The Edge Off-Broadway This May

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

[producingbody] has announced the Chicago premiere of Spaceman, by Leegrid Stevens and directed by Eric Slater, May 19 - June 13, at The Edge Off-Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave.

In Spaceman, the difficulties of interplanetary space travel are explored in exacting detail throughout this one-woman, sci-fi odyssey. Radiation exposure, long term weightlessness, low light, extensive communication delays and poor hygiene are just a few of the challenges astronaut Molly Jennis must face as the first human to visit Mars. But she soon finds nothing compares to the psychological effects of having so much time alone. Time spent mulling over the decisions she has made and what might be waiting for her when she finally reaches her destination.

The cast of Spaceman includes Ashley Neal (Molly Jennis); Allyce Torres (ensemble puppeteer/Ares) and Amy Carpenter (Molly Jennis U/S).

The production team includes Leegrid Stevens (playwright); Eric Slater (director); Amy Carpenter (executive producer); Taylor Dalton (executive producer/set design/costume design); Angela Joy Baldasare (sound designer) and Garrett Bell (lighting designer).

The running time is 100 minutes with no intermission. Previews are Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m., with press opening on Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $15-45. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 3 at 12 p.m. at producingbody.com.