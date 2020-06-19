Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/22-6/27
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of June 22-27. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, June 22 - Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton"); Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Tuesday, June 23 - Author Brit Bennett ("The Vanishing Half"); actor Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton")
Wednesday, June 24 - Actor and host Rob Lowe ("Literally! With Rob Lowe"); a performance by The Black Eyed Peas; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, June 25 - Actor Will Ferrell ("Eurovision Song Contest"); actor Andrew Rannells ("Black Monday"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, June 26 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Sia
Saturday, June 27 - Nutritionist Maya Feller with frozen treats for summer; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
