Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/22-6/27

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of June 22-27. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton"); Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- Author Brit Bennett ("The Vanishing Half"); actor Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton")- Actor and host Rob Lowe ("Literally! With Rob Lowe"); a performance by The Black Eyed Peas; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- Actor Will Ferrell ("Eurovision Song Contest"); actor Andrew Rannells ("Black Monday"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Sia- Nutritionist Maya Feller with frozen treats for summer; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson