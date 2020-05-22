Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/25-5/30
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 25-30. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 25 - Actress Marcia Gay Harden ("Barkskins"); actor Ramy Youssef ("Ramy"); cooking with Bon Appétit's Adam Rapoport
Tuesday, May 26 - Actress Tracee Ellis Ross ("The High Note"); host Adam Rippon ("Useless Celebrity History"); Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, May 27 - Actress Elizabeth Banks ("Mrs. America"); Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, May 28 - Actress Anna Kendrick ("Love Life"); actor Ice Cube ("The High Note"); skincare tips with Dr. Whitney Bowe; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, May 29 - "GMA"'s Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Kygo ft. OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard; cooking with "GMA"'s chef-in-residence Michael Symon
Saturday, May 30 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
