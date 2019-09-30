Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/30-10/4
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 30 - Actors Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings and Jill Soloway ("Transparent: Musicale Finale"); Dr. Ruth Westheimer answers viewers' questions; celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian
Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Actress Ruby Rose ("Batwoman"); breast cancer survivor Sarah Thomas, the first person to swim the English Channel four times in a row; "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated duo; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Actors Kevin Smith and Harley Smith ("Jay and Silent Bob Reboot"); crafting with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Thursday, Oct. 3 - Host and author Whoopi Goldberg ("The Unqualified Hostess: I do it my way and you can too!")
Friday, Oct. 4 - Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth ("For The Girls"); lunch dish with the kids from "Kids Say the Darndest Things"
