Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/30-10/4

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actors Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings and Jill Soloway ("Transparent: Musicale Finale"); Dr. Ruth Westheimer answers viewers' questions; celebrity chef Geoffrey ZakarianActress Ruby Rose ("Batwoman"); breast cancer survivor Sarah Thomas, the first person to swim the English Channel four times in a row; "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated duo; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonActors Kevin Smith and Harley Smith ("Jay and Silent Bob Reboot"); crafting with Nicole "Snooki" PolizziHost and author Whoopi Goldberg ("The Unqualified Hostess: I do it my way and you can too!")Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth ("For The Girls"); lunch dish with the kids from "Kids Say the Darndest Things"