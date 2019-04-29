Scoop: Upcoming Guests on DAILY POP on E!, 4/29-5/3

E! brings fans even more custom content when and where they are watching with the introduction of new live daytime broadcast series, "Daily Pop." Hosted by Pop culture personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester, the program delivers fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating Pop culture stories of the day. "Daily Pop" airs weekdays at 12p ET/PT on E!



Monday, April 29 - Nick and Vanessa Lachey ("The 2019 MISS USA Competition"), plus Porsha Williams ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby")



Tuesday, April 30 - Kyle Richards ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")



Wednesday, May 1 - Exclusive first interview with Mercedes "MJ" Javid ("Shahs of Sunset") on her new baby, plus Matt and Amy Roloff ("Little People, Big World")



Thursday, May 2 - Ryan Eggold ("New Amsterdam"), plus E!'s own "LadyGang" Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek



Friday, May 3 - Ashley Tisdale on her new album "Symptoms"



Listings are subject to change.





Related Articles View More TV Stories