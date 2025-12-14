Tuesday Night Comics to Come to North Coast Rep January

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tuesday Night Comics will occur at North Coast Repertory Theatre on January 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., bringing a night of laughts to San Diego.

Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R

The lineup of performers includes host Mark Christopher Lawrence, headliner Lamont Ferguson, feature Noah Copfer, opener Diana Hong, and musical act Ash Foster.

