Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 8/15-8/21

Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil host the weekday morning show.

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Saturday, August 15- Saturday Sessions: Kathleen Edwards- The Dish: Wyoming Food Freedom- Writer Peter Kaminsky

Monday, August 17- Special "School Matters" Hour- Dolly Parton, country superstar and founder of the Dollywood Foundation- Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy

Tuesday, August 18- Amy Schumer, comedian and host of AMY SCHUMER LEARNS TO COOK

Wednesday, August 19- Erin Brockovich, author of Superman's Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It

Thursday, August 20- TBD

Friday, August 21- TBD