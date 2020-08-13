Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 8/15-8/21

Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil host the weekday morning show.

Aug. 13, 2020  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 8/15-8/21Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.


Saturday, August 15
- Saturday Sessions: Kathleen Edwards
- The Dish: Wyoming Food Freedom
- Writer Peter Kaminsky

Monday, August 17
- Special "School Matters" Hour
- Dolly Parton, country superstar and founder of the Dollywood Foundation
- Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy

Tuesday, August 18
- Amy Schumer, comedian and host of AMY SCHUMER LEARNS TO COOK

Wednesday, August 19
- Erin Brockovich, author of Superman's Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It

Thursday, August 20
- TBD

Friday, August 21
- TBD

