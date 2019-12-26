Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 12/26-1/3

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" sees comedian, actress, social media sensation, producer and author Lilly Singh bring her unique perspective to late night. Singh hosts celebrity interviews, talks current events, performs musical and sketch comedy, plays games and more.

A self-proclaimed "unicorn," the multi-faceted star's debut in the late-night landscape is especially noteworthy as she's a Canadian woman of Indian descent, combining a fresh take on the day's events, Pop culture, diversity and life. According to Vulture, "A Little Late" is "already a colorful addition to the late-night lineup" and Deadline noted that the show "is thoughtful and crackles with millennial-driven energy."

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" is produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel co-executive produce.

DAISY RIDLEY plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 12/16/19

NATALIE PORTMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/8/19

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/18/19

JUSTIN HARTLEY and LEA MICHELE plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/23/19

BARBIE FERREIRA & ALEXA DEMIE plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/30/19

Guests include TEGAN AND SARA and ALEXANDRA SHIPP plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/1/19

ESTHER POVITSKY and BRENDA SONG plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/26/19

These listings are subject to change.





**denotes changes or additions